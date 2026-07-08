The police have confirmed the abduction of three students of the Federal University of Lafia (Fulafia), Nasarawa State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lafia.

Mr Nansel said that the police received the report of the incident from the institution’s chief security officer (CSO) on Tuesday at about 9:20 p.m.

He said that the CSO told the police that three students residing at Living Seed Lodge, located in a bushy area on the outskirts of the students’ residential community, were abducted by suspected armed men.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“Upon receipt of the report, the state Commissioner of police (CP), Shetima Mohammed, immediately ordered the deployment of tactical teams, patrol operatives, and other security personnel to the scene.

“The operatives swiftly mobilised and launched a coordinated search-and-rescue operation within the surrounding forest.

“The prompt response of the police led to the successful rescue of one of the abducted students.

“Efforts have since been intensified to ensure the safe rescue of the remaining two victims still in captivity and the arrest of the perpetrators,” he said.

The PPRO assured members of the public that no effort would be spared in bringing the criminals to justice.

He urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, and to continue supporting the police by providing timely and credible information that could assist ongoing operations.

Mr Nansel further advised members of the public to promptly report any suspicious movement or activity to the nearest police station for prompt response.

(NAN)