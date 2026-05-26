Disputes over the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections in Bauchi State have triggered a wave of defections from the party, with two serving senators, Shehu Buba (Bauchi South) and Samaila Dahuwa (Bauchi North), crossing over to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Mr Buba withdrew from the APC governorship primary in protest over alleged lack of internal democracy and violations of both the party’s and the country’s constitution, while Mr Dahuwa resigned after losing his return ticket in the senatorial primary.

The Bauchi APC governorship primary produced former Governor Mohammed Abubakar as the candidate for the 2027 election.

Buba grabs PRP governorship ticket

Barely 24 hours after parting ways with the APC, Mr Buba clinched the PRP governorship ticket.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The PRP Deputy National Vice Chairman (North), Haruna Buhari, who also coordinated the state primary election, officially announced Mr Buba as the party’s flagbearer in Bauchi State.

Mr Buhari explained that Mr Buba emerged as the sole cleared aspirant for the ticket and had fulfilled all constitutional and legal requirements necessary for his affirmation, in compliance with the PRP constitution.

Exodus deepens as lawmakers, aspirants jump ship

The ripples of dissatisfaction continue to fracture the APC state chapter, with several other lawmakers and key stakeholders joining the exodus.

Rabilu Kashuri, the lawmaker representing the Jama’are/Itas-Gadau Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, announced his resignation from the party on Monday.

Mr Kashuri, who lost his re-election bid during the primaries, tendered his resignation in a letter dated 21 May, addressed to the APC Chairman of Kashuri Ward in the Itas/Gadau Local Government Area.

Also, Tijjani Aliyu, a frontline aspirant for the Katagum Federal Constituency, resigned, alleging that predetermined results, arbitrary vote allocation, and gross violations of party guidelines marred the primaries.

Sulaiman Lalaye, an aspirant who sought to represent the Bauchi Constituency in the State House of Assembly, also announced his exit from the APC.

Adding to the growing list of departures, Mohammed Maiwada submitted an official exit letter to the APC Ward Chairman of Kukadi/Gundari Ward in the Misau Local Government Area.

He stated that his decision was driven by the recent conduct of the party primaries, which he described as entirely lacking transparency and fairness.