The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says he was not surprised that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State withdrew from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election, insisting that the governor ought not to have collected the nomination form to run for the election.

Mr Wike stated this on Monday after inspecting some ongoing projects across the territory.

Mr Fubara withdrew from the primaries last week ahead of the 2027 governorship election, saying his decision was taken in the interest of peace, stability and unity in the state.

The governor had been in a protracted feud with his predecessor, Mr Wike.

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Mr Fubara emerged as governor in 2023 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the backing of the minister, who had maintained significant political influence in the oil-rich state after completing his tenure as governor.

The minister told journalists in Abuja that Mr Fubara ought not to have collected the nomination form, as an agreement reached during their settlement stipulated that he should not seek re-election.

“I wasn’t surprised because, in the first place, he ought not to have collected the form.

“This is because agreement was reached that his impeachment should be dropped, while he should also not go for a second term,” he said.

Reacting to the emergence of Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, as the APC candidate for the Rivers governorship race in 2027, Mr Wike, a former governor of the state, said the lawmaker was qualified and politically capable.

He said Mr Chinda’s legislative experience and political influence made him a strong candidate, noting that the party’s interest in him reflected his growing relevance.

Mr Wike added that Mr Chinda had experience working across both executive and legislative arms of government.

FCT Projects

The minister described ongoing infrastructure projects across the FCT as a clear “demonstration of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to good governance”.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the contractors’ delivery.

He explained that the rapid completion of critical infrastructure and revival of long-abandoned projects reflected Tinubu’s responsiveness to residents’ demand for good governance and urban development.

Citing the Airport Road to Kuje Expressway project, Mr Wike said anyone who saw the road would appreciate the scale and quality of work being delivered by the contractor.

“That is what is called good governance. Tinubu is simply showcasing good governance to the people,” he said, hailing the administration’s infrastructure drive.

He commended the contractor handling the project, describing the execution as a “fantastic job” and noting adherence to acceptable engineering and construction standards.

Mr Wike also lauded the completed first phase of the Kuje to Gwagwalada Road, saying,” the quality of work had significantly improved the landscape of the area.”

“I am so happy with the quality of the project. You can see how infrastructure has changed the entire landscape of the Kuje area,” he added.

The minister, who also inspected the access road to Renewed Hope City in Karsana, said the project was about 98 per cent completed.

READ ALSO: Fubara withdraws from Rivers APC governorship primaries

On Old Keffi Road from Kado Fish Market to Dei Dei, Mr Wike said the contractor was close to finishing asphalt-laying and streetlight installation.

Speaking on the City Gate remodelling project, the minister said the structure now had a new look and commended First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for initiating the project.

“I’m sure anybody who passes here at night will see a different city. They will know they are coming to a city, the capital of Nigeria.

“I think today is one of my happiest days. All the projects we inspected, obviously, are ready for inauguration,” he added.