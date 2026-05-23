The police in Benue State have arrested seven suspected kidnappers and armed robbers, in operations that also led to the recovery of firearms and ammunition, interception of a stolen vehicle and the uncovering of a suspected human trafficking and job racketeering syndicate.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet.

Mr Edet said officers from the command’s tactical team arrested five suspected kidnappers and armed robbers during an operation in Gboko Local Government Area on 21 May.

According to the statement, the suspects reportedly engaged the police in a gun duel before they were subdued.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Items recovered from the suspects included two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles, two pistols and live ammunition.

“The suspects are under police custody, while investigation has commenced at the State Criminal Investigation Department,” the statement said.

The police also said operatives attached to the Otukpo Division recovered a Lexus RX 350 vehicle allegedly snatched at gunpoint in Owerri, Imo State.

The vehicle was intercepted on 22 May while being moved through Benue State.

“Acting on intelligence that the vehicle was being moved through Benue State, police operatives swiftly intercepted the vehicle within the Otukpo axis and arrested one suspect, who is currently assisting ongoing investigations,” the statement added.

In another operation, the command said detectives uncovered an alleged staged kidnapping in Ushongo Local Government Area following a complaint filed on 19 May.

According to the police, the family of a missing young man had received a ransom demand of N7 million after he reportedly disappeared while accompanying an acquaintance.

Investigators later arrested a suspect linked to the incident before further intelligence led to the arrest of two additional suspects in Katsina-Ala on 22 May, including the supposed victim.

The police said preliminary findings suggested the victim allegedly conspired with others in the kidnapping arrangement.

“The suspects are currently in custody as investigation continues,” the command said.

READ ALSO: Police commence disciplinary action against officer who threatened to kill anyone filming him

The police also disclosed that separate investigations into alleged armed robbery and attempted culpable homicide in Ushongo led to the arrest of additional suspects and the recovery of a stolen motorcycle.

In another development, the command said it uncovered a suspected human trafficking and job racketeering syndicate allegedly involved in deceiving young women with fake overseas job opportunities.

According to the police, preliminary investigations showed that some victims were trafficked and subjected to exploitation and abuse before escaping and returning to Nigeria.

“One suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate believed to be operating outside the country,” the statement said.

The Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Ifeanyi Emenari, commended officers involved in the operations for what he described as professionalism and resilience.