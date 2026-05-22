The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has condemned the conduct of Newton Isokpehi, an assistant superintendent of police (ASP), who recorded himself in a video, threatening to kill anyone who filmed him during an operation.

The police announced that disciplinary action has commenced against him, according to a statement from police spokesperson Anthony Placid.

The police statement followed complaints by Nigerians who demanded that the officer be disciplined and discharged from the police.

“Any day I’m on duty with my rifle as an officer, let somebody video me,” Mr Isokpehi had said in the viral TikTok video. “Let that Oga that gave you an order to video us, he’ll come and bury you.”

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Mr Isokpehi also alleged poor welfare and lack of accountability in the police. He appears to have deleted the video, which is no longer available on his page, and has posted another video in which he apologised to Nigerians. According to him, the comments were made out of frustration.

But Nigerians continued to call for action against him.

In the police statement, Mr Placid described the officer’s conduct and remarks as “unacceptable, unprofessional, and inconsistent with the ethics, standards, and code of conduct of the Nigeria Police Force.”

The spokesperson noted that the police have identified the officer and summoned him to the Anambra State Police Command Headquarters for immediate disciplinary procedures.

“The Nigeria Police Force does not tolerate threats, intimidation, abuse of office, or any conduct capable of undermining public trust and confidence in law enforcement institutions,” he stated.

He added that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has consistently maintained that members of the public may lawfully record officers performing their duties, provided that such recordings do not obstruct operations or compromise safety.

“The Force further reiterates that recording police activities remains a legitimate tool for public accountability and transparency and should not, in itself, attract harassment or intimidation from police personnel while discharging their duties,” the police spokesperson added.

The police also said the outcome of the disciplinary process against the officer would be made public in due course.

The development comes amid ongoing reform efforts by the NPF aimed at improving professionalism, accountability and public trust in policing across the country.