Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire founder of Facebook and the sixth richest man in the world, according to Forbes, is not known for throwing money around frivolously. In fact, his favourite everyday outfit is a simple T-shirt paired with jeans, both of which an average Walmart shopper could easily access. But in this one project, however, Zuckerberg is pulling all stops. He has been in the news for building for himself and his family, a ginormous piece of real estate that makes the Buckingham Palace look like a playpen. Koolau Ranch, a highly secretive $270 million compound, is situated on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

Spread over a whooping 1,400 acres, the ranch has been designed to function as a largely self-sustaining fortress. Reports describe multiple residential structures, sophisticated surveillance systems, independent food and energy supplies, and a massive underground bunker intended to withstand major disruptions.

Whether Zuckerberg is genuinely preparing for societal collapse is ultimately beside the point. What matters is that he is hardly alone.

Peter Thiel, the billionaire venture capitalist whose political patronage helped propel JD Vance to the White House, has openly discussed apocalypse preparedness and purchased property in New Zealand, partly because of its geographic remoteness from global instability. Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, has also spoken publicly about stockpiling supplies and preparing for technological upheaval.

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Across Silicon Valley and beyond, many among the billionaire class have quietly embraced aspects of prepper culture: fortified estates, underground shelters, remote compounds, private security apparatuses, and contingency plans for social breakdown. Their behavior reveals something unsettling. Even those closest to power, technology, wealth, and information appear increasingly uncertain about the long-term stability of the social order from which they benefited most. The obvious question is why.

Why do the very people who dominate the commanding heights of modern civilization increasingly behave as though civilization itself may be entering dangerous territory? History however, offers a revealing parallel.

The collapse of the Soviet Union did not merely mark the disintegration of a superpower. It unleashed one of the greatest transfers of public wealth into private hands in modern history. In the chaotic aftermath of the USSR’s collapse, a small fraternity of politically connected businessmen acquired enormous control over Russia’s oil, gas, banking, telecommunications, and strategic industries. These men would later become known in the West as the Russian oligarchs.

Over time, their influence expanded far beyond economics. They evolved into financiers of political power, brokers of state patronage, and invisible architects of national policy. Modern Russia still retains the outward structure of a republic, but few serious observers doubt the immense power wielded by a tightly interconnected network of wealth and political proximity. Economic power gradually became political power, while political power, in turn, shielded economic dominance from meaningful challenge.

Yet an interesting paradox emerged. Despite amassing staggering fortunes from the appropriation of state assets, many Russian oligarchs seemed reluctant to anchor their lives fully within Russia itself. Instead, they dispersed their wealth across the West, purchasing some of the choicest real estate in London and New York acquiring luxury yachts, transferring assets offshore, and even purchasing prestigious clubs within the Premier League. Entire neighborhoods in London became synonymous with oligarchic capital.

One cannot help but wonder whether this outward orientation reflected more than cosmopolitan taste. Beneath the extravagance may have lingered a deeper anxiety. Having accumulated immense fortunes in a country where ordinary life remained harsh for millions, many oligarchs likely understood the volatility of history. Russia still carries the memory of the Bolshevik Revolution, when public rage against inequality and aristocratic excess exploded with revolutionary force.

Their fear may not simply have been of public resentment, but of political impermanence itself. Russian oligarchs understood a brutal reality about systems built upon proximity to power: the same Kremlin establishment that created them could just as easily unmake them. Their fortunes depended not merely on entrepreneurship or market innovation, but on continued alignment with political authority. In such systems, wealth remains perpetually insecure because power is ultimately personal rather than institutional.

Thus, their foreign mansions, offshore accounts, foreign passports, and international investments may have represented more than symbols of status. They were, perhaps, insurance policies against history itself.

For decades, Americans viewed Russia’s oligarchic structure as a cautionary tale, evidence of what happens when concentrated wealth captures the machinery of governance. The United States imagined itself as the opposite: a constitutional democracy protected by checks and balances, competitive elections, civic institutions, and a political culture designed to resist aristocracy. Increasingly, however, uncomfortable parallels are beginning to emerge.

Over the last several decades, wealth in America has become concentrated at levels not seen since the Gilded Age. Simultaneously, political influence has increasingly followed capital with almost mathematical precision. Billionaire-funded networks now shape elections, legislation, lobbying efforts, media narratives, and public discourse itself. Questions once associated with unstable post-Soviet states are now openly debated in Washington: who truly governs modern America, elected representatives or concentrated wealth?

No event accelerated this transformation more dramatically than the Supreme Court’s ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission.

Framed as a victory for free speech, the ruling fundamentally altered the structure of American elections by allowing corporations, unions, and wealthy individuals to spend virtually unlimited sums influencing political campaigns through Super PACs and independent expenditures. The consequences have been profound.

In theory, elected officials remain accountable to voters. In practice, many now operate beneath the shadow of billionaire-funded political machinery capable of destroying careers overnight. A senator or congressman who challenges powerful corporate interests may suddenly face millions of dollars in attack advertisements, coordinated media pressure, lobbying campaigns, and heavily financed primary challengers.

This is not corruption in the crude cinematic sense of envelopes exchanged in smoke-filled rooms. It is something subtler and perhaps more dangerous: systemic dependency.

Increasingly, political survival depends less upon the approval of ordinary constituents than upon remaining acceptable to a small donor class capable of shaping public perception and dominating electoral ecosystems. One citizen may cast one vote, but one billionaire can finance an entire network of think tanks, advocacy groups, digital influence campaigns, lobbying firms, and political action committees capable of shaping national conversation at industrial scale.

America’s Founding Fathers feared monarchy. What modern America increasingly risks creating instead is oligarchy: rule not by inherited crowns, but by concentrated capital. And herein lies the central paradox.

Why are the same billionaires who increasingly influence elections, dominate technological infrastructure, and shape public policy simultaneously constructing private fortresses?Perhaps because, beneath the rhetoric of innovation and prosperity, many understand something polite public discourse rarely confronts honestly: extreme inequality eventually corrodes social trust.

No society can indefinitely sustain widening economic disparity, collapsing institutional confidence, deepening political polarization, and the growing perception that the rules apply differently to the powerful than to ordinary citizens without generating dangerous social tension.

History has demonstrated this repeatedly. Ancient Rome discovered it. Pre-revolutionary France discovered it. Imperial Russia discovered it. Wealth concentration may generate dazzling prosperity for a season, but once enough citizens begin to feel excluded from the promises of the system, stability itself becomes fragile.

America’s historic strength never rested solely upon military power, economic output, or stock market performance. It rested upon something far more delicate: a broadly shared belief that ordinary citizens still possessed meaningful agency within the democratic process.

Once people begin to suspect that elections are largely financed, manipulated, or insulated from popular will, civic faith begins to decay. And when civic faith dies, nations become vulnerable not only economically, but psychologically.

This may explain why so many members of the billionaire class increasingly appear haunted by the future. Their compounds, bunkers, and fortified estates may not necessarily reflect secret knowledge of imminent catastrophe. Rather, they may reveal something more disturbing: declining confidence in the long-term stability of the very social order from which they benefited most. The symbolism is difficult to ignore.

If America is truly becoming stronger, fairer, and more prosperous under the growing influence of its billionaire elite, why are so many of those same elites quietly preparing for collapse? Why are the architects of modern economic power increasingly behaving less like citizens confident in the resilience of their republic and more like men anticipating siege?

Perhaps because somewhere beneath the rhetoric of optimism and technological progress lies an unspoken fear: that a society in which wealth becomes power, and power becomes insulated from accountability, eventually loses the trust required to hold itself together.

And when the wealthiest citizens in the world’s most powerful democracy begin building fortresses against the future, it ceases to be merely a lifestyle preference. It becomes a warning.

Osmund Agbo is a medical doctor and author. His works include Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His latest works, Pray, Let the Shaman Die and Ma’am, I Do Not Come to You for Love, have just been released. He can be reached through: [email protected].