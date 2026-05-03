Many residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have taken to corporate begging as part of their strategies to make ends meet.

The practice is becoming increasingly visible at traffic intersections, offices, and commercial centres.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the people involved are usually well dressed, so one finds it hard to turn them down when they ask for assistance.

A civil servant, Musa Sani, recalled his encounters with a well-dressed individual soliciting for money with emotional stories daily in the Central Business District (CBD).

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“They appear organised and persistent. Sometimes they approach aggressively, making it difficult to ignore,” he said.

Mr Sani said that the trend was affecting customer experience around his office environment.

“Clients feel uncomfortable when approached repeatedly before even entering the premises,” he said.

A trader in Wuse Market, Adaeze Gozi, said that some of the beggars move in groups from shop to shop, requesting financial support under various pretences.

“They claim to represent organisations or urgent causes, but there is rarely any proof,” she said.

Another civil servant, Lucy Obi, said they beg with confidence, and when not given, they become aggressive.

“Some time ago, I went to the ATM to withdraw some money. On my way out, a lady, well-dressed, approached me asking for money to buy drugs and to feed her baby; which I took pity on her and gave her some money.

“The next week I saw her in my office begging again for medical treatment, holding a picture, and I confronted her, and she told me to mind my business,” she said.

Umar Ilyasu, a taxi driver, said that traffic congestion points have become hotspots for such activities, especially during peak hours.

“They target motorists stuck in traffic, knocking on windows and insisting on assistance,” he said.

A university student, Wale Ibrahim, linked the rising trend to economic hardship and unemployment among youths in the city.

“Many of the beggars see it as an easier alternative to job hunting, especially with the rising living costs,” he said.

Ummi Ahmed, a resident of Wuse, urged authorities to address the situation before it escalates further.

“There should be awareness and enforcement to distinguish genuine charity from exploitation,” she said.

Mrs Ahmed said that some of the beggars were criminals, and some disguised themselves to beg only to survey the area.

She also advised citizens to remain vigilant in their areas and to report any suspicious movements to the authorities.

One of the beggars at Wuse market, who claimed anonymity, said that the only business he understood was begging.

READ ALSO: Inside details of how soldiers killed NYSC member in his Abuja home

“I grew up to see my parents begging for a living and we lived well, they built four houses from begging.

“We joined the business at an early age, and I have acquired a lot too, but my children are not in this because they are in school, I want begging to end with me,” he said.

Hassan Hassan, a little boy who begs, said that begging was his only chance of eating, and his mother depends on him.

“I have five younger siblings. When my father abandoned us, my friends in the area introduced me to this, and it has been helping us survive,” he said.

(NAN)