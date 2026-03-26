Gunmen who abducted worshippers during a church service in Kwara State have demanded a N1 billion ransom for their release, days after the attack that left the community shaken.

The victims were kidnapped on Sunday when armed men invaded an Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Omugo community, Ifelodun Local Government Area, during worship.

The incident, earlier reported by PREMIUM TIMES, saw the attackers storm the church premises, forcing worshippers to flee while several others were taken away.

Speaking on the development, the church’s presiding pastor, Omole Timothy, said the abductors contacted relatives and insisted the ransom be raised collectively by communities in Oro-Ago.

“They called us and told us that the victims are in good spirits, but they demanded N1 billion from all the communities in Oro-Ago,” he said.

Mr Timothy said attempts to negotiate have failed, as the kidnappers rejected an initial N1 million offer and warned against further bargaining.

“They told us not to talk even about N20 million, N50 million, N100 million, and they switched off the phone,” he added.

He said he had spoken with some of the victims, including his wife, who is among those abducted.

According to him, the victims complained of thirst, while an elderly man sustained a head injury after being struck with a gun.

Meanwhile, the security situation in the area has worsened, with fresh attacks reported in nearby Oro-Ago community.

A source who spoke with SaharaReporters and asked not to be named for security reasons said gunmen invaded the town on Wednesday evening, killing a local vigilante commander and shooting the community’s chief security officer, known as the Olu-òde.

“They wanted to invade the Oro-Ago police station. They killed the vigilante commander and shot the chief security officer,” the source said, adding that the attackers operated in the area for over an hour.

Residents said the attack caused panic, forcing many to flee or remain indoors as gunshots echoed across the community. Security agencies had yet to issue an official statement as of the time of filing this report.

The latest violence follows intelligence warnings of planned coordinated attacks in parts of Kwara South, including Ifelodun, Irepodun, and Isin local government areas. Authorities had earlier placed security operatives on alert amid fears of escalating bandit activities.

The abduction and subsequent ransom demand have heightened concerns over the safety of residents, particularly in rural communities where repeated attacks have disrupted livelihoods and religious activities.

Efforts to reach the Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, for comments were unsuccessful, as calls and messages sent to her were not returned as of the time of filing this report.