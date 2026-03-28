The All Progressives Congress (APC) has re-elected Nentawe Yilwatda as its national chairman.

The party, at its 8th national convention in Abuja on Friday, also returned all members of its National Working Committee (NWC) through consensus and affirmative voice vote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly elected NWC members, who were immediately sworn in, would steer the party’s affairs in the next four years.

Some of the NWC members are Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Dalori; Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Eneukwu; National Secretary, Surajudeen Basiru; National Financial Secretary, Alhaji Bashir Gumel, and National Legal Adviser, Murtala Kankia, among others.

Mr Yilwatda was first appointed as national chairman in 2025 following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje. Mr Ganduje had also emerged as the national chairman when his predecessor, Abdullahi Adamu, resigned in 2023.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Yilwatda said that the NWC was ready to lead and work to rebuild Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

“Our mission is clear. Together, we will build a Pan-African and Pan-Nigerian party that is stronger, transparent, inclusive, and more disciplined and united than ever.

“We will deepen internal democracy. So that every member is heard, we will strengthen our structures so that every person will trust it.

“We will expand the reach, so that the message of renewed hope is heard in every community.

“We will empower our youth because they are not just the future, but they are a huge and important part of our today,” he said.

Mr Yilwatda commended Tinubu for his support for the party and his leadership of the country.

He said the future of APC was the future of Nigeria, anchored under the renewed hope agenda of the administration.

“Already, we are seeing the signs; all economic reforms are stabilising our public finances and economy.

“Marketing investment in infrastructure, even the roads, the rails and the energy; the new focus on social investment, to protect the most vulnerable. Expansion of digital innovation.

“I truly and completely accept this moment with a full understanding of the way of history, the expectation of our people, and the urgency of this moment.

“I don’t see this convention as a toy with a crown, but as a duty, with the burden of trust of millions of our members.

“I know that from this day, the way of the burden of leadership, to provide for the millions of our members, from every ward, every state, every corner of this Nation, will now rest on our shoulders,” he said.

While pledging to lead an open-door party administration, Mr Yilwatda expressed confidence that the party would be victorious in the 2027 general election.

FULL LIST OF NWC MEMBERS

National Secretary: Sen. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru

Deputy National Secretary: Prof. AbdulKarim Abubakar Kana

National Legal Adviser: Murtala Aliyu Kankia

National Treasurer: Uguru Mathew Ofoke

National Financial Secretary: Amb. Haruna Ginsau

National Organising Secretary: Muhammad Sulaiman Argungu, OFR

Deputy National Organising Secretary: Barr. Emeka Okafor

National Welfare Secretary: Donatus Enyinnah Nwankpa

Deputy National Welfare Secretary: Dr Christopher Michael Akpan

National Publicity Secretary: Felix Morka

Deputy National Publicity Secretary: Hon. Meseko Durosinmi Josiah

National Auditor: Sen. Abubakar Maikafi

National Women Leader: Dr Mary A. Idele

Deputy National Women Leader: Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim

National Youth Leader: Dayo Israel

National Leader, Persons with Disabilities: Aare Durotolu Oyebode Bankole

Deputy National Financial Secretary: Hammam Adamu Ali Kumo

READ ALSO: Tinubu tasks new APC NWC members on commitment to party ideals

National Ex-Officio Members

North Central: Dr Opawoye Oluwatoyin Bunmi

North East: Adamu Jallah

North West: Kano Muhammed Jamu Yusuf

South East: Hon. Ikechukwu Umeh

South South: Mr Francis Kolokolo

South West: Hon. Bunmi Orinowo