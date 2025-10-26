The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau has elected new officials to oversee its affairs in the next four years.

The officials were elected during the congress of the party held in the state on Saturday in Jos.

David Umbugadu, chairman of the Electoral Committee, returned 39 persons who contested for various positions as the party’s duly elected officials in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, though all the newly elected officials emerged via consensus, delegates still voted for the aspirants who contested for various positions.

Mr Umbugadu, who announced the votes scored by each newly elected official, explained that the process was transparent and clear.

“The process of this election is transparent and clear.

“We did this in the presence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all other election stakeholders.

“So, by the powers conferred on me by our great party, the PDP, I hereby declare all of you returned elected,” he declared.

In a brief acceptance speech, Raymond Dabo, the newly elected chairman of the party in the state, promised to serve with dedication and commitment.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who congratulated the newly elected officials, urged them to work towards leading the party to victory in 2027.

He urged them to unite members of the party, resolve all existing grievances and the ones that may arise in the future.

“Your first job is to unite the party; ensure that the division in the party is resolved.

“The time of exclusion is over. Let’s give everybody the opportunity to resolve their grievances.

“I want to plead with you, set aside any selfish interest and pursue the general interest of the party.

“There are no more factions in the party,” Mr Mutfwang said.

(NAN)