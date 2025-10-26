The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has announced the panel of judges for the 2025 CJID Excellence in Journalism Awards following the close of its regional call for entries.

At the end of the submission period, the centre received 275 entries from journalists across West Africa, reflecting the growing impact and recognition of the awards as a benchmark for quality journalism in the region.

From these submissions, five finalists in each of the seven categories were shortlisted for final evaluation by an independent panel of judges made up of seven distinguished media professionals who have demonstrated excellence and integrity in their careers.

The panel is chaired by Manasseh Awuni, an award-winning investigative journalist and editor. Other members include: Ajibola Amzat, Africa editor, Centre for Collaborative Investigative Journalism (CCIJ); Kent Mensah, Chief Ghana correspondent for The Africa Report; Tessy Igomu, deputy editor, Punch Weekend Titles; Hamadou Tidiane Sy, a seasoned journalist and media manager, Francophone Africa editor, Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN), and Hewete Haileselassie, editor-in-chief, Bird Story Agency and former BBC senior journalist

The awards, which recognise exceptional contributions to journalism, fact-checking, media innovation, and community-centred reporting across West Africa, form a central part of CJID’s ongoing commitment to strengthening independent media that drive accountability, transparency, and sustainable development.

The 2025 edition of the awards is supported by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Nigeria, whose partnership shows a shared commitment to press freedom, democratic accountability, and the sustainability of independent media in the region.

Announcing the shortlist, CJID’s Executive Director, Akintunde Babatunde, commended the quality and diversity of submissions received this year.

“The number and calibre of entries reflect a growing vibrancy and resilience within the West African media space,” Mr Babatunde said. “Across the region, journalists are working under challenging conditions to expose injustice, deepen accountability, and tell stories that truly matter. Through this award, CJID reaffirms its belief that a free, innovative, and ethical press remains vital to Africa’s democratic and developmental aspirations.”

Kemi Busari, chair of the Awards Committee, also praised the exceptional quality and depth of entries received this year.

“We received some outstanding entries this year, and we are pleased to see journalism continuing to uphold its accountability role in West Africa. As we did last year, we will once again be celebrating great journalism on November 27,” he said.

The shortlisted entries will now proceed to evaluation by the independent panel of seven judges.

The award ceremony will be held on 27 November in Abuja, Nigeria, as part of the CJID Media and Development Conference 2025 – a flagship convening that explores the intersection of democracy, development, and data in shaping Africa’s future.