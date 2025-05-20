Borno State residents have observed a one-day fast to seek divine intervention over the resurgence of the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the state, after enjoying relative peace for some time, came under 12 insurgent attacks within three weeks, with over 40 people killed.

The attacks occurred after the security authorities gave several assurances to stop the renewed attacks. The Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, and the service chiefs also visited the state to address the troops.

The residents observed the fast called by Governor Babagana Zulum, who prayed for the success of the Nigerian security forces against the insurgents and for sustained peace in the state.

“I have observed the fast. God will answer our prayers. All we need is peace,” Bukar Modu, a Maiduguri resident, said while commending the governor’s leadership style.

“We have fasted and prayed for sustained peace in Borno. I support Governor Zulum because of his good leadership,” Usman El-Nurain, another resident, said.

However, not all residents participated in the spiritual exercise.

“I would have loved to do it, but my schedule would not allow me,” Isah Bukar said, saluting those who observed the fasting.

Zulum commends residents, makes fresh demand on FG

Governor Zulum broke his fast at the headquarters of Marte Local Government.

He was also in Rann, headquarters of Kala Balge, to assess the security situation after recent attacks by insurgents claimed the lives of soldiers and frustrated the resettlement of IDPs.

Mr Zulum urged the residents to seek divine intervention for peace in Borno State, the North-East region, and Nigeria.

“From the reports I have received, the response to our call for a day of prayer and fasting yesterday (Monday) has been highly impressive, with Muslim and Christian faithful participating,” the governor said.

He commended the residents through his spokesperson, Mal. Dauda Illiya.

“Indeed, this kind of solidarity continues to motivate and strengthen my resolve to pursue lasting peace, security, and a resilient society in our post-conflict recovery efforts,” he added.

The governor extended his appreciation to Islamic scholars and Christian clerics under the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for leading in special prayer sessions.

According to Mr Iliya, the governor, at Marte and Rann approved 10 patrol vehicles and other logistics for the military and volunteers. He also distributed food items to over 10,000 families, primarily women and vulnerable families.

Due to the recent attacks, over 200 residents of Marte fled to Dikwa. The recent attack comes four years after the Marte residents, who had been in IDP camps across the state, returned to their ancestral homes.

In his remark, Governor Zulum begged the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government not to allow Marte to fall again.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, the governor said he visited Marte to foster community cooperation, resilience, and continuous support to the security agencies, stating, “Marte was resettled about four years ago, but unfortunately, over the last three days, it was ransacked and was displaced again.

“About 20,000 people left Marte for Dikwa; this huge number is a threat, as allowing them to stay in the camp may make most of the younger ones vulnerable to recruitment by the insurgents.”

“Alhamdulillah, we returned to Marte yesterday and spent the night with the support of the Nigerian Army and our volunteers. The community is now resettled for the second time. Still, my prayers to the federal government of Nigeria and the Nigerian Army are that we do everything possible to keep this town on the ground.

“Hitherto, Marte Local Government comprised over 300 towns and villages; now we have only one standing. If we cannot maintain this, we will lose the whole local government to the insurgents, which will be very obnoxious, and I think we will not allow this to happen. Therefore, I am calling on the federal government and the Nigerian Army so that we can put our heads together and hold our ground for this single town in this LGA to remain,” the governor said in a statement through Mr Iliya.

He reiterated his commitment to supporting security agencies in attaining lasting peace in Borno State, stating, “on my part as the Governor of Borno State, I will do everything within my power to support our gallant military in their efforts towards lasting peace in our beloved state.”

