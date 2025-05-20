Abstract: Acting on credible intelligence, operatives intercepted the gang on 15 May as they were planning an attack in Maitama.

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has dismantled a notorious seven-member gang involved in armed robbery and carjacking.

The command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that its operatives killed one of the suspects, but arrested and detained seven others, during a tactical operation led by the Scorpion Squad.

Acting on credible intelligence, operatives intercepted the gang on 15 May as they were planning an attack in Maitama.

He said the suspects allegedly opened fire, prompting a gunfight. “The gang leader and one accomplice escaped with gunshot wounds.”

“The recovered items include a 2004 Toyota Camry LE, a red boxer motorcycle, firearms, including four AK-47 rifles, and ammunition.

“Investigations revealed the group used a WhatsApp platform to plan attacks, often aided by insider tips from domestic staff,” she said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Ms Adeh quoted the Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, as praising the operatives for their bravery and reaffirmed the command’s resolve to combat violent crime in the FCT.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

