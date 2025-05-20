Abstract: Acting on credible intelligence, operatives intercepted the gang on 15 May as they were planning an attack in Maitama.
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has dismantled a notorious seven-member gang involved in armed robbery and carjacking.
The command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that its operatives killed one of the suspects, but arrested and detained seven others, during a tactical operation led by the Scorpion Squad.
Acting on credible intelligence, operatives intercepted the gang on 15 May as they were planning an attack in Maitama.
He said the suspects allegedly opened fire, prompting a gunfight. “The gang leader and one accomplice escaped with gunshot wounds.”
“The recovered items include a 2004 Toyota Camry LE, a red boxer motorcycle, firearms, including four AK-47 rifles, and ammunition.
“Investigations revealed the group used a WhatsApp platform to plan attacks, often aided by insider tips from domestic staff,” she said.
Ms Adeh quoted the Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, as praising the operatives for their bravery and reaffirmed the command’s resolve to combat violent crime in the FCT.
