The Senate Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opposed the coalition spearheaded by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, insisting that any such movement must be party-driven rather than championed by individuals, regardless of their status within the party.

The leader of the Caucus, Abba Moro, disclosed this while addressing journalists after the Caucus meeting at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Moro, who represents Benue South Senatorial District, said the credibility and cohesion of such an alliance would be better ensured if driven collectively by political parties, particularly the PDP, which remains the largest opposition party in Nigeria.

“The Senate Caucus of the PDP states that it is not averse to the idea and ideals of coalition. The Caucus observes the synthetisation of ideas and creating a harmony of ideals will further the beauty of democracy. However, the Caucus advises that any such coalition should be driven by political parties and not individuals.

“And as the biggest of all the opposition parties, the PDP’s Umbrella is big enough to accommodate all persons desirous of coalition. The People’s Democratic Party, therefore, should drive the coalition if and when it becomes necessary,” he said.

Move for coalition, alliance

Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate in 2019 and 2023, has been rooting for a coalition to challenge the APC in 2027.

The move involves the former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and a former governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The former vice president has contacted key political figures across party lines.

Atiku also held talks with Tim Smith, the acting chief of the US Mission to Nigeria, where political developments and democratic stability were reportedly discussed.

The PDP governors have earlier distanced themselves, saying the coalition moves could weaken their unity and electoral strength.

Some quarters interpret the governors’ opposition to the coalition as a direct challenge to Atiku’s political authority within the party.

Despite the challenges, the former vice president still believes many Nigerians will join the movement. He recently approached Mr Obi about being his running mate for the 2027 general elections.

Call for unity and recommitment

Despite the cracks within the party, Mr Moro, the Senate minority leader, urged PDP members to remain loyal and dedicated to the party’s mission of providing a credible alternative to the APC.

“Finally, the Senate Caucus of the PDP states emphatically that the party is a big brand that is competitive. In all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, there are PDP members. The Caucus asserts that out of the throes of the current conflicts in the party will arise a renewed, vibrant party that will give Nigeria an alternative to the current ruling party,” Mr Moro said.

He called on all PDP stakeholders to recommit to the party’s ideals and work together to protect and strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

“The caucus, therefore, urges all members of the party to rededicate, recommit and demonstrate steadfast and unwavering loyalty to the party to provide a safeguard for democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

