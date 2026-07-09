Governors of the 19 northern states have launched the Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund (NNSTF) and pledged a monthly contribution of ₦1 billion from member states to strengthen regional security coordination and support efforts to address persistent security challenges.

The decision was reached on Wednesday at a joint meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council, held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna and monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

The meeting brought together governors, traditional rulers, senior government officials and security stakeholders to deliberate on the security situation in northern Nigeria and explore coordinated approaches to restoring peace and stability.

Security requires collective action, says Uba Sani

Speaking as host of the meeting, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, said discussions were frank, constructive and driven by a shared understanding that insecurity in Northern Nigeria demands more than isolated interventions by individual states.

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He stressed that addressing banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other violent crimes requires unprecedented unity among governments, enhanced intergovernmental collaboration and sustained engagement with traditional institutions, whose closeness to local communities makes them indispensable partners in peacebuilding and intelligence gathering.

“The security challenges confronting Northern Nigeria require coordinated responses anchored on partnership, trust and shared responsibility,” the governor said.

Governors back Tinubu, endorse state police

The forum reaffirmed its support for the federal government’s ongoing efforts to improve security nationwide and commended President Bola Tinubu for what it described as decisive steps to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

The governors also welcomed the progress made towards establishing state police, describing the reform as both timely and necessary.

According to the forum, a decentralised policing system—supported by constitutional safeguards, professional standards and effective institutional accountability—would strengthen community policing and significantly enhance the country’s capacity to protect lives and property.

The renewed endorsement comes amid growing national conversations about constitutional amendments that would allow states to establish their own police services as part of broader security sector reforms.

N1bn monthly commitment to the Security Trust Fund

A major outcome of the meeting was the inauguration of the Board of Trustees of the Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund (NNSTF).

The board comprises respected security experts and elder statesmen expected to provide strategic direction and strengthen regional security coordination.

To ensure the sustainability of the initiative, governors committed their states to contributing N1billion every month to the fund.

The governors said the financial commitment reflects their collective determination to build a more coordinated regional security framework that complements the efforts of federal security agencies and responds more effectively to emerging threats.

Background

Northern Nigeria has, for over a decade, been the epicentre of several security challenges, including terrorism in the North-east, banditry in the North-west, farmer-herder conflicts, kidnapping for ransom and communal violence.

These challenges have displaced millions of people, disrupted farming and commercial activities, and placed enormous pressure on state governments and security agencies.

Analysts have repeatedly called for stronger regional collaboration, greater investment in intelligence gathering and improved community-based security initiatives to complement federal efforts.

Residents applaud initiative

Some observers who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES after the meeting commended the governors for taking concrete steps towards improving regional security.

Sagir Buba, a public affairs analyst in Kaduna, described the establishment of the Security Trust Fund as “one of the boldest regional security initiatives in recent years.”

“Security has remained the greatest challenge facing Northern Nigeria. The commitment by governors to contribute funds every month demonstrates seriousness and shared responsibility,” he said.

Ladi Aboki, a resident of Kaduna, praised Governor Uba Sani for hosting the meeting and bringing political leaders and traditional rulers together.

“It is encouraging to see governors and our traditional rulers speaking with one voice. We hope the resolutions reached here will translate into improved security for ordinary Nigerians,” she said.

Also speaking, Ibrahim Yusuf, a security and governance expert, said the initiative’s success would depend on transparency and accountability.

“The Trust Fund has enormous potential, but its credibility will rest on prudent management, proper oversight and measurable impact on security across the region,” he noted.