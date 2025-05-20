The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has criticised the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for the deteriorating security situation.

It also urged him to donate N1.2 billion, which he allegedly receives as a security vote monthly, to stem the tide.

PDP Director of Media and Publicity, Leye Igbabo, said this in a statement on Monday, in Akure, the state capital.

The opposition party’s criticism comes days after kidnappers reported abducted and killed Nelson Adepoyigi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ifon, Ose LGA of the State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Adepoyigi was recently kidnapped and killed despite the payment of N5 million to his abductors.

The development has also sparked responses from the police and the state security outfit, Amotekun, with several arrests made of kidnappers in the forests.

Mr Igbabo expressed concern about the unabated insecurity in Ondo State. He urged Mr Aiyedatiwa to be compassionate about the welfare and security of lives and property of the indigenes and residents, which he swore to protect.

The party argued that it would be cruel and lazy for the governor and his administration to assume that the general insecurity being experienced in the whole country was the cause of the escalating insecurity in Ondo State and thus expect the federal government to come and fight kidnappers and bandits in the state.

“We hold very tenaciously that human life is inviolable and that its sanctity and dignity to live such a life without being unduly cut short remains the chief duties of the government. We posit therefore that if proactive steps are deliberately taken by the Ondo State Government, like a stitch in time that saves nine, these banditries and kidnappings can be completely eradicated before they grow to become hydra-headed,” the statement read.

“Our party expresses strong confidence in the professional expertise, training and capacity of the security personnel in Ondo State who have indeed made tremendous feats in busting crimes, smoking criminals out of their hideouts and effecting their arrests after diligent and discreet investigations even when they are not at the scenes of such crimes when they were being perpetrated.

“We believe very fervently that if these security operatives are given the right equipment needed to address and arrest these ugly trends, the right frame of mind and genuine motivation through constant attention to their welfare, payment of their salaries and allowances as at when due, they would surely deliver on the mandate to end the growing menace in the State, earlier than envisaged.

“Assuming without conceding that the N1.2b monthly security vote belongs solely and entirely to the governor and his family, would it not be godly of a public-spirited leader to exhibit affection, compassion, empathy and sympathy towards the people he claims to be governing and thus, make available, without any prompting, the monthly security vote in the overall security interest of the populace? After all, the said monthly security vote is removed from the same taxpayers’ treasury.”

The PDP spokesperson also challenged Mr Aiyedatiwa to publicly disclose the expenditure of the huge security votes that are being withdrawn monthly.

He said the party can no longer pretend that all is well in Ondo State or rely on the usual rhetoric of government-is-on-the-top-of-the-situation empty narratives, even when bandits and kidnappers strike almost immediately after such empty boasts.

He noted that the kidnapping and subsequent gruesome murder of Mr Adepoyigi has exposed the vulnerability of the members of the ruling party, like any other citizens, to avoidable tortures and ignominious deaths.

The party said it was time for the people and the state government to act before the situation becomes intractable.

However, in his reaction, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, said it was irresponsible for the PDP to say that security was worsening in Ondo State.

He admitted that there were pockets of incidents but noted that the general security outlook in the state has improved in the last two months.

“In the past few days, the Amotekun has arrested suspected kidnappers, same as the police and even local hunters are securing their environs, especially in Owo,” Mr Adeniyan said.

“There is a joint patrol funded by the government that works day and night, and more security posts have been created in flash points. Forest guards are now being recruited.

“These are what the security vote is meant for. A security vote is not personal money that can be donated somewhere.

“Those ignorant of how the government works should stop raising unnecessary issues to gain attention.

“Let the party mention one PDP State in Nigeria where there are no security challenges. The PDP in Ondo State should stop politicising the security issue in their desperate bid to gain attention.”

