The police have arrested an 18-year-old student after allegedly recovering a mini revolver from him at an Islamic school in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The police state command’s spokesperson, Victor Mshelizah, said in a statement on Thursday that Usman Usman was arrested following a report received on 14 July from the management of Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau Institute for Koranic Memorisation over a disagreement between two students.

Mr Mshelizah said preliminary investigations showed that Master Usman, a native of Sansani in Gassol Local Government Area, was allegedly found in possession of the firearm during the altercation.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that during the altercation, the suspect was found in possession of a mini revolver pistol without ammunition, allegedly with the intention of using it to intimidate the other student involved in the dispute,” he said.

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He said officers attached to the GRA Police Division promptly arrested the suspect and recovered the firearm.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect told investigators that he obtained the revolver from another student of the institution, who is currently on the run.

“The suspect disclosed during interrogation that he obtained the firearm from one Akilu Alhassan, another student of the institution, who is presently on the run. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend him and other suspected cult members connected to the incident,” Mr Mshelizah said.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Taraba State, Morkwap Dongshal, had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the possession of the firearm and the possible involvement of other persons,” the statement added.

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The police commissioner reaffirmed the command’s commitment to tackling cultism, illegal possession of firearms and other violent crimes.

“The command remains committed to combating cultism, illegal possession of firearms and all forms of violent crime. We urge parents, guardians, school authorities and community leaders to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities capable of threatening public safety,” the statement said.

The command also assured residents of its continued commitment to protecting lives and property and maintaining peace and security across the state.