Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has extended warm wishes to the Christian faithful across the state as they celebrate Easter.

In his message, Governor Radda reaffirmed his commitment to freedom of worship saying: “As you gather with family and loved ones during this special time, I encourage everyone to pray for continued peace, security and prosperity in our dear state. We are dedicated to creating an environment where all citizens, regardless of faith, can thrive and fulfil their potential.”

He noted the significance of Easter as a season of renewal, hope, and reflection on the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“Easter reminds us of the power of sacrifice, forgiveness, and redemption–principles that can guide us all as we work together to build a more prosperous and harmonious Katsina.”

The Governor recognised the invaluable contributions of the Christian community to the peace, unity, and development of Katsina State. He also praised the Christian steadfast partnership in the ‘Building Your Future’ agenda.

Governor Radda also urged all residents to use the Easter period as an opportunity to pray for Katsina and Nigeria, strengthening bonds of friendship and cooperation across religious lines.

