The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced on Saturday that the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will now commence on Thursday, 24 April.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said it had shifted the commencement date by one day.

Initially scheduled to commence on Friday, 25 April, the UTME is now to commence on Thursday 24 April.

“This adjustment has been made to accommodate essential commitments by the board and its partner agencies,” the statement said.

JAMB said candidates can from Saturday, 19 April print their Notification Slips, which contain vital information regarding their exam details.

Information contained in the slip include: Examination date, Examination Venue and Time.

How to Print Notification Slip

The board also listed the steps to printing the slip

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

1. Visit www.jamb.gov.ng.

2. Click on “2025 UTME Slip Printing.”

3. Enter your registration number and click on “Print Examination Slip.”

JAMB advised candidates to familiarise themselves with their examination centres before the examination date to ensure a smooth experience on exam day.

Over two million candidates are expected to sit this year’s UTME.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the UTME is an entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

