The police have arrested two foreign nationals in Okuta, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, following a foiled kidnapping plot. The suspects, who are from the Republic of Togo, had allegedly threatened to abduct a resident unless he paid a ransom of ₦22 million.

The suspects, Yakubu Ismaila and Hadiza Kosia, were apprehended after the complainant, S. Ismaila, reported receiving repeated threatening telephone calls. The caller had threatened to abduct him and kill his younger brother, Musa Ismaila, if the ransom was not paid.

Police spokesperson Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi stated that the Okuta Police Division, collaborating with the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), successfully traced the suspects using technical intelligence. A mobile phone allegedly used to make the threatening calls was recovered from one of the suspects.

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Reacting to the operation, the Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Ojo Adekimi, commended the officers for their swift response and professionalism, noting that their intervention prevented a significant security incident. He reaffirmed the state command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and vowed that all members of the criminal network would be tracked down and prosecuted.

The Commissioner also appealed to residents to remain vigilant and continue to support security agencies with credible and timely information, stressing that public cooperation remains vital to sustaining peace and security across Kwara State.