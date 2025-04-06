The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the violent attack that claimed 52 lives in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State. The group also called on the federal government to declare a state of security emergency in the area.

In a statement on Sunday signed by its publicity secretary, Muhammad Baba, the ACF urged the government to initiate means to protect vulnerable communities in Plateau and other banditry-prone communities

PREMIUM TIMES reported that terrorists invaded six villages — Ruwi, Mangor, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai — in Bokkos LGA, killing and razing houses, including foodstuffs.

Those killed in the raids include five minors who were burnt to ashes, according to the chairperson of the Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC), Farmasum Fuddang.

Although the Plateau Police Command is yet to issue an official statement on the attack, the state government said some suspects had been arrested by security agents deployed to the area.

The ACF said it deeply mourned the dead and unequivocally condemned the attacks. The forum also extended its sympathy and condolence to the affected communities, the government and the people of Plateau State.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is ineffably saddened at the disheartening and frightening attacks by terror gangs on defenceless communities in Plateau State, on 28th March, 2025, and which resulted on the tragic deaths of scores of people including children, adding to dismal statistics of deaths, injuries and property damage arising consequent to rampaging terror activities of bandits on communities over the last few years.

ACF deeply mourns the dead and unequivocally condemns the attacks. The Forum particularly extends sympathy and condolence to the affected communities, the Government and people of Plateau State. The Forum identifies with the deep pains of families of the victims, prays to God to grant the deceased eternal rest, for surviving victims to be fortified with strength to bear the losses and for quick return to full health for all who suffered injuries.

To the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), constitutionally responsible for the protection of lives and properties of citizens, ACF wishes to draw attention, for the umpteenth time, to the deterioration in the state of security in Arewa communities and elsewhere in Nigeria.

ACF reiterates its long-standing stance that every new such experiences is one too many. Clearly, the people are in great pains, with their situation compounded by existential economic challenges. The killing spree on the Plateau must be stopped immediately and peace must return to the State.

Going forward, ACF calls on the FGN to:(i) declare a state of security emergency on vulnerable and banditry-prone communities and to initiate effective early-warning and early-response strategies that incorporate the participation of community members;

(ii) intensify efforts in actionable intelligence gathering, processing and deployment by relevant all security agencies so as to establish the immediate and remote causes of the latest skirmishes. investigate, identify, arrest and prosecute perpetrators and enablers of the attacks;

(iii) fully compensate families for the lives lost and extend relief to those injured;

(iv) FGN and Plateau State Government to empower community leaders, elders, clergy, traditional leaders, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to embark on community dialogue for conflict resolution, reconciliation and cooperation. All must intensify conflict resolution efforts;

(v) citizens should avail the security agencies with credible information on the activities of insurgents and criminals; and

(vi) members of the National Assembly to do more to hold the FGN and the National Security Agencies to account and to demand concrete evidence of a firm resolve to exterminate the current terror on citizens.While, reiterating unalloyed support for the FGN, the Plateau State Government and all National Security Agencies in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria, ACF calls on all to up the ante in the fight against threats to the wellbeing of all Nigerian citizens.

Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba

National Publicity Secretary

5th April, 2025

