The Nigerian police in Kaduna State have disowned and arrested Hadaina Hussaini following his social media post threatening attacks on Southerners living in Northern Nigeria in retaliation for the recent killing of 16 travellers in Uromi, Edo State, in South-South Nigeria.

Mr Hussaini, who appears in police uniform in an image circulating online, issued the threat in a comment under a Facebook post.

The Kaduna State Police Command described Mr Hussaini in a statement on Friday as a dismissed member of a voluntary police outfit.

The statement, shared on the X wall of the Nigerian police’s Complaints Response Unit (CRU), and signed by Mansir Hassan, the police spokesperson in Kaduna State, maintained that Mr Hussaini does not belong to the Nigeria Police Force and is not an officer of the police command in the state.

“It is pertinent to note that his picture captured on police uniform as displayed on the social media, which is an improper dressing, is that of him when he was a member of the Police Special Constabulary attached to Kaduna State Constabulary Office,” parts of the statement stated.

The statement said he was dismissed from the voluntary outfit about two years ago due to his “questionable character.”

Notifying his arrest and promising that he will be charged in court, the police spokesperson urged members of the general public to carefully observe the identity card attached to the uniform which contains the word ‘PSC/KD’ meaning Police Special Constabulary.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Similarly, the pictures of him in uniform were posted on the Facebook platform two (2) years ago, prior to his dismissal. The suspect has been arrested and will be charged to court upon the completion of preliminary investigations in accordance with extant laws.”

Edo killings

The tragic incident Mr Hussaini threatened to avenge involved the lynching of 16 travellers mistaken for kidnappers, in Uromi, Edo State, in what has been described as a “harrowing display of mob injustice.” The incident occurred in March.

The victims, said to be hunters travelling from Rivers State to Kano for Sallah celebrations, were attacked by vigilante group members and youths.

The attackers blocked the victim’s vehicle, dragged them out one by one, beat them, and then set them ablaze after being labelled as kidnappers.

Prominent Nigerians and organizations including Atiku Abubakar, Amnesty International, Nigerian Bar Association condemned the incident.

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State similarly condemned the tragic incident and suspended illegal vigilante groups in the state.

During a visit to the families of the slain travellers, the governor promised justice would be done by bringing all the perpetrators to book.

The governor, who was in company with his Kano State counterpart, AbbaYusuf, promised to pay monetary compensation to the families, while commending the people of the Kano State for not resorting to retaliation in the wake of the incident.

The police in Edo State have announced the arrest of at least 14 suspects connected with the attacks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

