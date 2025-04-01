Supporters of the suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, have taken to the streets to welcome the senator to her first homecoming since her suspension by the senate.
The supporters defied the Police and Kogi State government’s ban on rally over “security concerns”.
The Kogi State Police Command had stopped the rally over alleged plans by hoodlums to hijack the process and cause disturbance of peace in the state.
The state government also banned rallies, citing security concerns.
However, pictures and videos posted on social media on Tuesday revealed that Mrs Akpoti-Udughan’s supporters have defied the ban to hold the rally in anticipation of her return.
The senator, whose suspension by the National Assembly made national and international headlines, returned to the state today (Tuesday) for the first time since her suspension on 6 March.
She returned in a helicopter amid cheers by her supporters in Okene Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
‘I didn’t break any law’ — Senator
Addressing her constituents on Tuesday, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan said she was not having a rally, as the police and the state government banned such event.
“Yesterday, we heard on the news that rallies and gatherings will not be allowed, that roads will be blocked, and convoys leading into the state will not be allowed. I knew that we were the targets. But then I said, this is not political season, this is not campaign time,” Channels Television quoted her as saying.
“We are not having a rally. This is just me, the senator representing Kogi Central, coming down to her people to celebrate this festive time – the Sallah with you, and there is nothing wrong with that. I am breaking no law. This is Nigeria. We have the right to be free, to express our choice in gatherings and celebrations,” she said.
Earlier on Tuesday, the senator asked Nigerians to hold the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo; his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, responsible should anything happen to her.
Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan raised this alarm in a short post in her verified Facebook page.
“My dear people of Kogi Central, I look forward to our PEACEFUL Sallah celebrations today. However, should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Gov Ododo, Yahaya Bello & SP Godswill Akpabio wholly responsible,” she wrote.
