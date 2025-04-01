The police have stopped a rally in Okene Local Government Area allegedly planned by the Kogi Central District senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP – Kogi).

The Police Commissioner in Kogi, Miller Dantawaye, announced the ban in a statement signed on his behalf by the command’s spokesperson, Williams Ovye-Aya, in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months by the Senate last month for alleged misconduct amid her allegation of sexual harassment by the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio. A process was later launched for her removal from the Senate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan planned to pay a Sallah visit to her constituency on Tuesday, during which she allegedly planned to organise a rally against the ongoing supposed recall process.

The visit was allegedly aimed at engaging with her community and constituents and fostering unity and cooperation for the district’s growth and development.

The commissioner explained that the state government had earlier banned all forms of rallies and processions following an intelligence report on security threats in Kogi.

”The commissioner of police in Kogi hereby urges organisers of the planned rally to cancel it in the interest of peace in the state.

“The call for cancellation became necessary following intelligence revelations that some hoodlums planned to hijack the process and cause disturbance of peace in the state.

“The command cannot afford to jeopardize the existing peace the state is currently enjoying.

“In view of the security threat received on the planned rally, the command is, therefore, advising the organisers to cancel the event so as to avoid any breakdown of law and order.”

The commissioner further warned that the police would not hesitate to apply the full wrath of the law on anyone who disturbs the peace and order of the state. (NAN)

