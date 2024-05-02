The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) in collaboration with The Best Strategic PR (TBS) are set for the second edition of the annual Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS).

The maiden edition of the NEAPs Awards held in October 2022, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, honoured 44 Nigerians, with the then President Muhammadu Buhari presenting the awards.

In a statement announcing the 2024 awards, the Communications Officer of TBS, Caroline Yovchevska, said individuals and groups in both the public and private sectors will be eligible to be selected for NEAPS 2024.

Mrs Yovchevska adds: “To qualify for an award, recipients must have made significant contributions in public service. Winners of the NEAPS will be those who have improved the quality of public service delivery, taken risks to achieve change, have unblemished and commendable public service record, made significant and notable contributions to a more democratic society and have helped in championing social equity.

“Nomination and shortlisting will be democratic to engender wide acceptance and boost recognition of the Awards as a benchmark for excellence in public service and social welfare delivery.”

The SGF letter endorsing the 2024 NEAPS Awards, signed by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Maurice Mbaeri, said, “The NEAPS, which is designed to be a grand and prestigious independent award, promises to recognize and reward innovations, change, leadership and other exceptional demonstration of selfless public service delivery, with the greatest impact in Nigeria.”

Over 60 percent of the winners of the well-attended maiden NEAPS Award in 2022 have continued to make progress in politics and business. They include former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who is now FCT Minister; NNPC GCEO, Mele Kyari, who was given a second term by President Tinubu; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who is now the Chief of Staff to President Tinubu; Businessman, Abdulsamad Rabiu, whose landmark private university is ready; Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State who got a second term and Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State who also secured a second term.

The Best Strategic PR is a Strategic Communication and Policy advisory. The firm is at the forefront of galvanizing support for the promotion of Nigerian ideals and the achievement of sustainable development goals, through effective partnerships with government, International NGOs, diplomatic community, multinational companies and individuals.

