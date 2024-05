The Kaduna State office of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said it received 268 cases of human rights abuses in the first quarter of 2024.

The state Coordinator, Terngu Gwar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna that 20 of the cases have been concluded, while 248 are at various stages of intervention.

According to him, most of the cases are linked to domestic violence, forced marriage, parental issues, unlawful arrests and detention, as well as issues around entitlements and inheritance.

He said, “40 of the cases are on domestic violence, 39 on abandonment of wives and family, the remaining on rape, trafficking, custody and access to children and force marriage.”

Mr Gwar said that the commission had mediated on matters involving couples and families, but added that some of the cases were referred to court after thorough investigation.

He explained that the NHRC involves relevant institutions such as the police, Ministry of Justice, Nigerian Army and Civil Defence in resolving some of the cases.

The coordinator said the commission remained committed to the protection, promotion and enforcement of the fundamental human rights of citizens.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“As a citizen when your right is violated, you can take a bold step by reporting the case to our office for appropriate action,’’ he stressed, and assured that all the pending cases would be handled properly and timely.

Mr Gwar urged the Kaduna State government to provide a more enabling environment, enforce existing laws and provide additional policies and legal framework to check rights abuses.

He further urged other concerned parties to do more to guarantee the security of the girl-child, women and children at home, schools, and workplaces.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print