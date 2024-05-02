Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has set up a committee to work out the modalities for implementing a new minimum wage for workers in the state’s civil service.

The Secretary to the State Government, Nimibofa Ayawei, heads the committee.

Other members included the Head of Service, Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeama; the Commissioner for Finance, Maxwell Ebibai; his Labour, Productivity and Employment counterpart, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai; and the Chief of Staff, Government House, Peter Akpe.

The committee has until the end of May 2024 to submit its report.

Mr Diri made the pronouncement on Wednesday at the 2024 Workers Day celebration at the Peace Park in Yenagoa.

The governor assured that his administration would implement a new minimum wage once the committee submits its report, adding that the state workers always have emoluments as their federal counterparts.

Mr Diri stressed that the welfare of workers had always been a top priority of his administration as attested to by the numerous worker-friendly policies he initiated.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

He equally promised to commence the building of a new befitting secretariat complex for civil servants to accommodate the increasing workforce.

The state’s governor, who described workers as the backbone of development in society, attributed the achievements in his first tenure to the support and contributions of civil servants.

He called for continuous harmonious working relationship with his government in order to bequeath lasting legacies.

Mr Diri also approved an annual step increment for civil servants, release of funds for completion of the state secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

“The committee is to immediately look into what the Federal Government has done on the proposed minimum wage and see the possibility of domesticating it in Bayelsa.

“It is given until the end of May to submit its report.

“My dear workers of Bayelsa, you have done so well. You know that you are the engine room of this government. We have succeeded because you have done so well. We receive commendations everywhere we go.

“In terms of infrastructure, human capacity building and other sectors, we have done well. I say you should continue to keep it up.

“The tangible evidence of these fruitful collaborations is that abundantly, we have made it clear for all to see in the plethora of transformative legacy projects that now span the length and breadth of our state, touching the lives of all Bayelsa people.

“Let us continue to work together so that the future of our state will be established.

“Beyond the ongoing renovation, we will look at the option of building a new state-of-the-art secretariat complex to accommodate the expanding workforce,” he said.

Earlier, the workers thanked the governor for his labour-friendly policies that had improved their working condition.

In a joint address by the chairperson of the NLC, Barnabas Simon, and his TUC counterpart, Laye Julius, the workers specifically thanked the governor for approving payment of wage award to all categories of workers in Bayelsa.

“We thank you for the regular conduct of promotion exercises and implementation, prompt payment of salaries of workers and pensioners, among others.

“Organised labour in Bayelsa is most sincerely grateful for your kind and favourable disposition to the needs and aspirations of workers in the state.

“Your open-door policies and swift response to most of our demands in the last four years is highly appreciated,” they said.

They, however, appealed for an upward review of the wage award, improved transportation system for workers, and mapping out of acquired lands for civil servants.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

