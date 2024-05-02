The Lagos State Government, on Wednesday, discovered some under-bridge apartments under the Dolphin Estate bridge in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The apartments had 86 partitioned rooms, sized “10×10 and 12×10,” with each tenant paying an average of N250,000 annually as rent.

Speaking via his X handle, the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the enforcement team of the ministry had successfully removed all structures, including a container utilised for various illegal activities under the bridge.

The illegal occupants were evicted on Tuesday.

Also speaking on the discovery, Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, special adviser to the state government on environment matters, via his X handle, said, “Squatters there have been paying an average rent of N250k per annum.”

“Squatters dwelling under the bridge leading from inward Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi were evicted on Tuesday by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, LAGESC (aka KAI),” he said.

“These people created their own illegal settlement under the bridge, thereby exposing the critical infrastructure to impending destruction. 23 persons have so far been arrested and MoE/KAI will continue to monitor the place. The law will definitely take its course,” he added.

