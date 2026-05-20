Parents of schoolchildren abducted from a Borno school are unhappy over their representatives being summoned to a meeting with Governor Babagana Zulum in a neighbouring community.

Questions also emerged over a reported support package linked to the meeting, with differing accounts from community leaders and representatives regarding the amount, purpose and handling.

Governor Zulum had on Tuesday visited Uba to sympathise with families affected by the abduction in Mussa, and assure residents that the federal and state governments, alongside security agencies, were intensifying efforts to secure the children’s release.

During the visit, the governor also pledged to strengthen security in Askira, Uba and adjoining communities to prevent further attacks.

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According to the Emir of Uba, Ali Ibn Isma’ila Mamza II, 48 persons were abducted during the attack on Mussa, including 37 primary school pupils, six secondary school students and five other residents.

Parents reportedly declined invitation to Uba

Multiple community sources told PREMIUM TIMES that parents of the abducted children were invited to Uba to meet Governor Zulum during his visit.

Peter Wabba, a councillor in Mussa community, said some parents declined the invitation because they believed the governor should have visited the affected community directly.

“The parents refused to come to Uba because they were deeply unhappy,” Mr Wabba said.

“They questioned while their children were the ones taken, yet the governor would not come to their own area.”

A community leader, who identified as Stephen, gave a similar account, saying some parents refused to travel to Uba.

Lawan Papka, village head of Mussa, also confirmed that community representatives met Governor Zulum in Uba rather than in Mussa.

Asked why the governor did not visit Mussa directly, Mr Papka said he could not explain the decision.

“That I don’t know. Do I have the right to ask the governor what stopped him from visiting them?” he said.

Questions over reported support package

Mr Wabba told PREMIUM TIMES that the community had appointed representatives to engage with authorities during the governor’s visit.

According to him, the representatives included the village heads of Mussa A, Mussa B, and Mussa C, a representative of the district head, and another community representative who spoke on behalf of residents.

Mr Wabba said information regarding a reported support package was later communicated to residents through the representatives.

Mr Stephen said community representatives later informed residents that support had been sent after the governor’s visit.

He claimed the amount involved was ₦10 million, although PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the figure.

Mr Papka gave a more cautious account, saying he heard that transport support had been provided but could not independently verify the amount involved.

“What I have not seen with my own eyes, I cannot give an answer,” he said.

“It was our children we wanted”

Mr Wabba said parents and residents were more concerned about the return of the abducted children than discussions around financial assistance.

He said he advised community leaders against immediately sharing the reported funds and suggested that any support should remain with the local council pending the children’s release.

“I advised that the money should be kept with the council chairman. When the children are rescued, before we can talk about the money and how we will give it to the parents,” he said.

“At that moment, it was not money we were looking for; it was our children.”

Mr Wabba condemned the attack and appealed to the government to intensify efforts to secure the release of the abducted children, warning that prolonged uncertainty could worsen tensions within the community.

He said residents feared that continued delays could create broader social problems in the area.

“We are appealing to the government to respond quickly and rescue these children before Mussa becomes a lawless society,” he said.

He further linked the tension in the community to frustration among parents and residents whose primary concern remained the return of the abducted children.

Community leaders also told PREMIUM TIMES that some parents reportedly declined the assistance, although the newspaper could not independently verify the claim.

Videos obtained by PREMIUM TIMES show residents gathered in what appeared to be a tense atmosphere, with community members and local representatives present.

However, the newspaper could not independently determine whether the reaction seen in the footage was specifically linked to the reported support package.

Focus remains on abducted children

Despite differing accounts surrounding the reported assistance, community members who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES consistently said their primary concern remained the safe return of the abducted children.

Mr Papka said residents appreciated Governor Zulum’s assurances and hoped government efforts would lead to the children’s safe return.

“We thank the governor for the words he spoke to us,” he said.

He also said he was not aware of any communication from the abductors.

“As for me, I have not heard that anyone is speaking with those people,” he said.

Calls and WhatsApp messages sent to the Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar, seeking clarification on the reported developments were not responded to as of the time of filing this report.