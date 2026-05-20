The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed counterfeit, expired and substandard products valued at N1.8 billion at its dumpsite in Kuje, Abuja.

Speaking during the exercise, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, said the destruction was aimed at preventing seized products from finding their way back into circulation.

Represented by the agency’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Iluyomade Martins, she said the products destroyed included counterfeit medicines and expired items considered harmful to public health.

“What we are doing here today is to ensure these counterfeit and expired products are not recycled back into the system,” she said.

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“For those who believe seized products always find their way back into circulation, we are showing clearly that this is not the case.”

Mrs Adeyeye, a professor, advised Nigerians to buy medicines and regulated products only from approved distribution channels and ensure they collect receipts for proper traceability and reporting when necessary.

She noted that counterfeiters had become increasingly sophisticated, making it harder to identify fake products, while enforcement officers had also faced attacks during operations against counterfeit medicine dealers.

“Our officers were recently attacked on the field while trying to mop up counterfeit medicines, but that will not deter us from carrying out our duties,” she said.

The NAFDAC boss said that several offenders had been prosecuted and convicted, adding that some suspects were recently sentenced to 40 years’ imprisonment for offences linked to counterfeit products.

According to her, investigations and court cases relating to counterfeit and substandard products were still ongoing across different parts of the country.

Ban on alcohol in sachets

On the ban of alcohol in sachets and PET bottles below 200 ml, Mrs Adeyeye reiterated that the ban remained in force and there was no reversal of the decision.

She explained that NAFDAC adopted a phased enforcement strategy, first targeting manufacturers before extending enforcement to distributors and retailers nationwide.

Mrs Adeyeye said large quantities of the banned products had already been confiscated from manufacturers, while enforcement officials had also sealed affected production lines.

“The next phase is market enforcement. Anybody found in possession of these banned products will face confiscation and prosecution,” he warned.

The NAFDAC boss highlighted the impact of the federal government’s Renewed Hope initiative on local pharmaceutical manufacturing, noting that it has attracted investment and boosted local production capacity.

“With the current administration, we have witnessed more than a 50 per cent increase in pharmaceutical companies manufacturing locally. This is beneficial to public health, job creation and the economy,” she said.

On his part, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Ibrahim-Babashehu Ahmed, described the destruction exercise as important toward safeguarding public health.

Represented by Jerome Ame, head of the Abuja Zonal Office of PCN, Mr Ahmed said fake pharmaceutical products had contributed to kidney damage and other health complications among Nigerians.

“We are glad to partner with NAFDAC in sanitising the pharmaceutical landscape and protecting lives,” Mr Ahmed said.

Also speaking, Gloria Ezeburo, representative of Environmental Health Services in Kuje Area Council, commended NAFDAC for sustaining the exercise and pledged continued collaboration with the agency.

Similarly, Idris Yakubu, representing the Nigerian Police Force, said the destruction of fake products would help reduce criminal activities associated with illegal trade and counterfeit distribution networks.

Suleiman Seidu of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kuje Division, described the exercise as evidence of collective commitment toward public safety and consumer protection.

Stakeholders pledged continued partnership with NAFDAC to ensure safer products and improved public health outcomes for Nigerians through stronger enforcement, collaboration, and consumer awareness initiatives nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stakeholders from regulatory, security and environmental agencies commended NAFDAC for intensifying efforts to rid the country of harmful products and protect public health. (NAN)