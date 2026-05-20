Two years after her fairy tale wedding, Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke have welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

In February 2024, the couple got married at a private civil ceremony.

In June 2024, they celebrated their glamorous traditional wedding. This was followed days later by their church wedding, marked by the celebratory social media hashtag #LoveUnitesUS24.

That same year, she revealed in an interview that she married her husband five months after meeting him.

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New addition

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress announced that she had just given birth to the most handsome baby boy she had ever seen.

“I’m still so overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. 2025/2026, God truly ushered me into the most beautiful years of my life and wrote a story that only He can take the glory for.

“Pregnancy made me understand God’s love in such a deeper way… unconditional, intentional, and impossible to fully explain. His Word says, ‘Your wife will be like a fruitful grapevine, and your children like olive shoots around your table’. And wow… God really did it in His perfect timing,” she wrote.

Gratitude

She went on to thank her husband for loving her so fiercely and beautifully through every stage of our pregnancy.

“The prayers, reassurance, back rubs, trips, baths, endless gifts, food runs and the way you carried me emotionally and spiritually these past nine months,” she wrote.

The ‘Flawsome’ actress further thanked her family and friends for protecting her peace and allowing her pregnancy journey to remain private and off social media, as she requested.

“It was soft, and I genuinely enjoyed every bit of my pregnancy. The first trimester was the ghetto. We will discuss that later.

Now you understand why I called it “the year God made me laugh” because “all who hear will laugh with me.” Genesis 21:6. My mouth is filled with laughter and my tongue with singing. Psalm 126:2

“And to anyone TTC… God is about to surprise you the same way He surprised me and mine. Write it down today: your miracle is here

“W.I.N., that’s his initials. I’ve always dreamed of being a mummy… and now I finally am. You can officially call me Mama Win, the yummiest mummy on the block,” the actress added.