The Defence Headquarters says coordinated airstrikes in the Metele general area of Borno State killed more than 20 ISIS/ISWAP fighters during continued counter-terrorism operations in the North-East.

The DHQ in collaboration with the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), said the strikes were executed following credible intelligence on the movement and convergence of terrorist elements in the area.

The Director of Defence Information, Samaila Uba, a major-general, said this in a statement in Abuja, on Monday.

Mr Uba said that the operations formed part of sustained efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and deny them safe havens in the country.

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He also said the latest strikes followed earlier operations that led to the neutralisation of a senior ISIS commander, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki.

According to him, the ongoing offensive aims to degrade terrorist capabilities, disrupt their operations, and maintain pressure on insurgent groups across the North-east theatre.

”The Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to aggressively defend the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the nation.”

He added that troops would relentlessly pursue all terrorist elements threatening communities, stressing that there would be ”no safe haven for terrorists anywhere within Nigeria”.

He reaffirmed the military’s commitment to sustained air and ground operations in collaboration with international partners to restore lasting peace in affected regions.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the joint forces killed Abubakar Mainok, who President Trump described as the second-in-command of the Islamic State globally.

President Tinubu in a statement said that Mr Mainok was killed alongside many terrorists in his compound in Lake Chad. The military further clarified that Mr Mainok, also known as Abu-Bilal al-Minuk, was killed at Metele stronghold in Borno State.

The killing of Mr Mainok generated a widespread public debate with Nigerians digging up media archives where the military claimed to have killed the same man in 2024. However, the military and the Presidency in contradictory statements, addressed the skepticism, maintaining that the terror leader is now dead.

(NAN)