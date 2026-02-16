President Bola Tinubu arrived in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on Monday afternoon, for a one-day official visit.

The president’s aircraft landed at the Lamido Aliyu Mustapha Airport, Yola, at about 1:20 p.m.

Mr Tinubu is expected to commission several projects in Adamawa during the visit, including roads and schools.

PREMIUM TIMES report that the information commissioner in Adamawa, James Illiya, had earlier listed some of the projects to be inaugurated to include: The newly constructed underpass at the former Bekaji Roundabout, the expanded Bank Road in Yola, and a model school in Yola North Local Government Area.

The commissioner explained that the model school represented 21 newly built model schools across the state.

“The president is also expected to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for a new NYSC permanent orientation camp in Malkohi, commission the ultra-modern High Court Complex.

“He will also unveil the automated gate at Government House and inaugurate the newly constructed Governor’s Office complex.

“These projects span key sectors including education, infrastructure, justice administration, governance, security, healthcare and human capital development,” he said on Sunday.

The visit to Adamawa comes less than 48 hours after the president made a similar official visit to Kebbi State.