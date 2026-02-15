President Bola Tinubu will on Monday pay an official visit to Adamawa State, less than 48 hours after he made a similar visit to Kebbi.

During the one-day visit, President Tinubu will inaugurate completed projects, meet with top government officials, and traditional rulers.

Billed for inauguration in the capital, Yola, and Jimeta, is the eight-lane Galadima Aminu Road linking Gimba and the capital. The model school, comprising pre-primary, primary, and junior secondary classes, will also be inaugurated by the president.

Others include the new multipurpose hall, the remodelled High Court, the newly built officers’ complex, and the renovated Government House.

The president will return to Abuja after the inauguration and the interaction with the state’s indigenes.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

February 15, 2026