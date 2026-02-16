Lagos came alive once again as thousands of runners participated in the 11th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. From elite athletes to first-time runners, participants took on the 10km and 42km routes with determination, resilience and unmistakable Nigerian grit.

But beyond the finish line, another important phase began; ‘recovery’.

Recognising that endurance does not end when the race is over, PZ Cussons Nigeria, through its trusted household brands: Premier Cool, Joy, Robb Extra Menthol and Morning Fresh, powered a fully equipped Recovery Zone at Eko Atlantic City, ensuring runners received immediate and practical post-race care.

At the PZ Recovery Zone, runners were welcomed into a thoughtfully designed space to rest, rehydrate, refresh and rejuvenate after hours on the road.

As runners settled in, Robb therapists provided targeted muscle relief to ease stiffness, tension and fatigue. The fast-acting deep heat formula delivered soothing comfort to tired legs, arms and shoulders, reinforcing Robb’s longstanding reputation as a trusted solution for muscle pain relief.

Beyond muscle therapy, hygiene and body refreshment were key pillars of the recovery experience.

Premier Cool provided runners with an invigorating cooling cleanse at the shower stations, helping to calm overheated skin and revive the body after prolonged exposure to the Lagos sun. Its signature cooling sensation offered immediate freshness, making it an essential part of the post-race reset.

Joy complemented the experience with a rich, refreshing wash, helping participants cleanse away sweat and impurities while moisturising and restoring comfort to the skin after intense physical exertion.

Morning Fresh brought care to life on the course by offering moments of relief that reminded runners they were not in the journey alone.

By focusing intentionally on recovery, PZ Cussons brandswere able to deliver tangible value where runners needed it most; they served a functional purpose aligned with the physical demands of marathon participation and Nigeria’s climate conditions.

The Lagos City Marathon continues to position Lagos as a global sporting destination while fostering a growing culture of fitness and discipline across Nigeria. Through some of its key brands (Premier Cool, Joy, Robb and Morning Fresh) PZ Cussons, demonstrated its ongoing commitment to supporting Nigerians in moments that matter, from everyday care to highperformance endurance events.

As participation in running and wellness continues to expand nationwide, recovery will remain a vital part of the fitness journey and PZ Cussons remains committed to powering that journey every step of the way.