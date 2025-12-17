President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Afam Osigwe has expressed condolences of Nigerian lawyers over the passing of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad

Mr Osigwe described the late CJN as a fine jurist whose loss will be greatly felt by the Nigerian bench.

The NBA expressed its condolences in a statement made available to journalists in Lagos.

He said that the bar notes with sadness, the passing of the late jurist, who reportedly died in Saudi Arabia.

“His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in Nigeria’s judicial history, defined by years of service at the highest levels of the bench.

“In the discharge of his duties, he contributed to the interpretation and application of the law within Nigeria’s constitutional framework.

“The NBA commiserates with the family of the late Chief Justice, the Judiciary, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the National Judicial Council, and the wider legal community on this loss.

“We also extend our condolences to the Government and people of Bauchi State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late jurist, who hailed from Bauchi State, northeastern Nigeria, served the Nigerian judiciary over several decades, rising through the ranks to become the CJN in January 2019.

He resigned from office in June 2022 on health grounds.

Mr Muhammad, who died aged 71, would have clocked 72 on 31 December.

His judicial career spanned the Sharia Court of Appeal, the Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court of Nigeria, reflecting his steady professional progression and adherence to constitutional responsibility.

NAN reports that as CJN, Muhammad presided over the Supreme Court during a challenging period in the nation’s democratic development.

“Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad will be remembered as a jurist who served the Nigerian judiciary at its highest level and played his part in the nation’s legal history.

“We pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) grants him forgiveness and eternal rest, and that his family is comforted during this difficult time; May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

(NAN)