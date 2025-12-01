Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly abducted eight people in Malari, a village in the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Local news reported that the insurgents came on motorcycles on Sunday night, met the farmers watering their onion plants, and abducted them.

The abduction occurred hours after the Nigerian Army repelled an insurgent attack on Izge, a community in Gwoza Local Government Area.

Sources reported that the attack began on Saturday around 11 p.m. After a fierce battle, soldiers, fighting alongside the Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters, repelled the attackers.

There were no further details to confirm what actually happened due to mobile network problems.

The insurgents also tried to infiltrate the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno, but were equally subdued by land and air forces two days ago.

The authorities have yet to comment on the attack. Sani Uba, the spokesperson for the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, did not answer several calls or reply to text messages sent to him.

The latest abduction occurred a day after security forces rescued 12 kidnapped people in the Askira Uba Local Government of Borno.

The rescue operations in Borno and other places, such as Kebbi and Kwara, followed a marching order given to the security agencies by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stop the insecurity after several Nigerians, including a Brigadier General, were killed by terrorists.