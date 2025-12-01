The Chargé d’Affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Nigeria, Saad bin Fahd Al-Marri, announced a N35 million reward and free Hajj seats for the winners in various categories of the National Holy Qur’an Memorisation and Interpretation Competition, which was concluded in Abuja last week.

The competition, organised by the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria through its Cultural Attaché’s office, in collaboration with the Centre for Islamic Studies at Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, was held from 19 to 23 November at the Fuad Lababidi Islamic Centre, Abuja.

Mr Al-Marri said the event is a testament to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to serve the Holy Qur’an and the Prophetic Sunnah, extending its support for religious and educational programmes globally, including in Nigeria.

He added that Saudi Arabia has a flagship role in sponsoring such contests, alongside its worldwide distribution of the Qur’an.

Some of the winners include Aisha Bello from Gombe State, who secured the first position (60 Hifz memorisation with Tafsir Interpretation, female category), winning a cash prize of N3 million and a Lesser Hajj seat to receive a Royal reception hosted by the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The winner of the male category also received the same prize.

Nasiru Abubakar clinched the first position (40 Hifz male category) with a cash prize of N2 million, while Sumayya Adamu secured the first position (40 Hifz female category), also receiving a cash prize of N2 million.

Ibrahim Yahaya, also from Gombe State, came first in the (20 Hifz male category) and was presented with N1.5 million.

A former Nigerian Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, also donated N1 million to the overall male and female winners in the 60 Hifz category with Tafsir.

At the final event, Mr Al-Marri commended the Religious Attaché Office for its clear and impactful efforts in support of religious and educational programmes in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Jigawa commences refunds for hajj seats after reductions from NAHCON

He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s initiatives, including the printing and worldwide distribution of copies of the Qur’an, as well as the organisation of local, regional, and international competitions in memorisation, recitation, tajwīd (elocution), and interpretation.

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for their continued support in serving the Qur’an and disseminating its teachings across the world.

He also extended thanks to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs for its sustained efforts in supporting Qur’anic programmes. He emphasised Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian and relief efforts in helping communities in need.

The competition brought together contestants representing various Nigerian states. The event was attended by the Acting Religious Attaché, Yahya Al-Sufyani, and held under the patronage of the Chargé d’Affaires.