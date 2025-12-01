The police have foiled an attempted cattle rustling and killed unspecified numbers of bandits in Zodi village, Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Nafiu Kotarkoshi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Kotarfoshi said the bandits invaded the community and rustled an unspecified number of livestock before the police intervened.

“Upon receiving the report, personnel of No. 36 PMF Squadron, Birnin Kebbi, deployed for operations to restore peace in the area, promptly responded with sporadic shooting, thereby repelling the assailants with a heavy exchange of gunfire.

“As a result, many bandits were neutralised (killed) while others fled into the forest with fatal gunshot wounds along with the dead bodies.

“When a search was conducted in the forest, two motorcycles, ninety cows, and forty-five sheep were recovered as exhibits. Consequently, the recovered livestock has been handed over to the village head of Zodi for safe return to the rightful owners.

“The recovered two motorcycles were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, Zuru, for further investigation with a view to identifying and arresting the owners,” Mr Kotarkoshi stated.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bello Sani, commended the gallant performance of the 36 PMF personnel and charged them to sustain the momentum, the statement added.

The incident in Zodi village, Zuru LGA, is a continuation of security challenges that have plagued the Kebbi South Senatorial District, often referred to as Southern Kebbi.

Local government areas within the district, such as Zuru, Sakaba, Fakai and Danko/Wasagu, where the 25 schoolgirls were kidnapped, released, have seen some of the violence.

The zone, which shares borders with Zamfara and Niger states has been a frequent target for armed criminal groups. The rugged terrain and proximity to dense forests often provide safe havens and operational bases for the bandits.