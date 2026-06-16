Consider Cynthia, a Lagos-based banker, looking for the perfect gift for her colleague who has just given birth. She has a picture in her head of what the perfect gift should look like: something thoughtful, useful, and memorable.

Cash, baby diapers, and other gifts she could think of didn’t tick those boxes. Then it clicked, “A Justrite gift card will do the job!”

As a new mom, she can use a Justrite gift card to get whatever she needs—groceries, toiletries, and even home appliances at any Justrite physical store.

That’s exactly the convenience local gift cards offer Nigerians: a thoughtful gift and an easier way to pay everyday bills without carrying cash.

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Cardtonic’s local-first gift card catalog has made it even more convenient to buy Nigerian gift cards in a single app that many Nigerians already use for their everyday bills.

What Cardtonic’s Local Gift Card Catalog Means for Nigerians

Cardtonic has carved a name for itself in the Nigerian gift card exchange industry, helping thousands of Nigerians sell international gift cards for cash. This gift card exchange service works because international gift cards are not spendable at physical stores in Nigeria.

On the other hand, local gift cards are quietly becoming a common everyday item among Nigerians. Many people now use local gift cards, such as the Filmhouse Cinemas gift card, to purchase movie tickets, the Spar gift card to settle grocery bills, and a host of other local-brand gift cards to cover everyday expenses.

But limitations exist. An average Nigerian who needs a HealthPlus gift card to sort out pharmacy needs, a Samsung gift card to buy electronics, or a Justrite gift card to give out to a loved one has to download each brand’s app and sign up for an account before they can purchase one.

The Cardtonic local gift card catalog eliminates this limitation. With a Cardtonic account (on the website or mobile app), Nigerians can access over 100 local gift cards across various categories and denominations.

Grocery gift cards like Justrite, beauty and wellness gift cards like Oriki, health and pharmacy gift cards like HealthPlus, food and bakery gift cards like WaraCake, home and laundry gift cards like TheWash Depot, and any other Nigerian retail gift card brands you can think of are all available on the Cardtonic app.

The denominations are also flexible, with gift cards as low as ₦500 to sort smaller bills and as high as ₦200,000, giving Nigerians control over how they spend and give gifts to friends and family.

Beyond convenience, Nigerians can buy these local gift cards on Cardtonic at affordable prices and earn reward points that they can convert into cash when they accumulate.

How Cardtonic is Becoming the Super App for Everyday Nigerian Digital Payments

The new local gift card catalog is not eliminating the existing international gift cards on Cardtonic. Instead, it’s adding another layer to the existing Cardtonic gift card infrastructure—a gift card marketplace where Nigerians can buy both local gift cards and international gift card brands such as Sephora, Apple, Macy’s, and others.

Those who have international gift cards they want to sell for cash can also trade them on the Cardtonic app at higher rates.

Beyond gift cards, Nigerians can do so much more with the Cardtonic app on their device. They can use the Cardtonic virtual dollar card to sort international bills, eSIMs to stay connected across various countries, and tech gadgets like laptops and smartphones.

In fact, Cardtonic is becoming the super app Nigerians open whenever they want to pay bills.

Final Thoughts

This new local gift card further strengthens Cardtonic’s position as Nigeria’s most comprehensive gift card platform.

Nigerians can buy and sell both local and international gift cards in the easiest way possible with the Cardtonic app on their device.

Cardtonic, on the other hand, isn’t slowing down its pace, ensuring Nigerians have access to more local gift card brands across various categories.