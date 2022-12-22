Gift cards are digital assets that serve as an alternative and additional method of payment at a specific restaurant, brand, or company.

These digital assets are great marketing tools for the brand to not only increase its reach but also ensure continuous patronage and returns.

Statistics show that about 171 billion is spent in America alone on gift cards, and over 50% of the population includes this digital asset in their shopping list annually. Impressive, right? So why are billions of gift cards going unused then? This is where it gets a little tricky. For an asset that is desired, why is there this much waste?

Why Do People Not Redeem their Gift Cards?

1. They Don’t Like the Brand: Loads of people get gift cards as presents from loved ones. Although the intentions are pure, the situation still arises when the recipient does not like the brand. Maybe they’ve outgrown it, or the loved one thought it was a brand they would love but they don’t.

2. Relocation:

Gift cards are bound by geography. For example; US Amazon gift cards can only be redeemed in America. Not France, or Argentina. If someone purchased or was gifted a gift card in a certain location then he/she relocates, and that gift card would become useless until they go back to the country of purchase.

3. Misplaced Gift Cards: This happens with cash, phones, keys, and loads of items. Tons of gift cards have gotten misplaced by owners either at home or work and there’s little that can be done after this.

4 Another partial reason gift cards are not fully redeemed is if the remaining balance is too low to purchase anything at the brand so you have no choice but to leave it to waste. For example, because Nike is such a big brand, it would be hard for you to redeem your remaining $5 at Nike except if you want to get something cheap like socks.

These are the major reasons why gift cards go unused. Other specific and personal situations can occur. However, to prevent and reduce wastage, it is smart to redeem your gift cards early.

Why You Should Redeem Your Gift Cards Early

Statistics show that most people who buy or receive gift cards spend it within the first 6 months. However, after 9 months to a year, less than 80% of those gift cards are redeemed. The more time passes the more drastic the fall in redemption is. From 19% – 10% and then never.

If you don’t redeem your gift card on time;

1. Inflation May set in: Without taking you on a boring economics lecture, inflation occurs when the prices of goods and services in a country become high for some time. So if you bought your gift card in May, and inflation starts in August, you would not be able to purchase as many items as before with the same amount.

2. The brand Can Go Out of Business: A brand or company can go under. Most times as a customer you never see it coming. Which is why you shouldn’t take too long.

3. Expiration of the Gift Card: Some gift cards have expiration dates. Once you leave your digital asset for too long, it is possible to forget it, and then it can expire.

The question that remains unanswered is “What happens to unused gift cards when they finally expire, get misplaced, or are abandoned ? ” it is intriguing to know if they have some sort of afterlife or purpose.

What Happens When Gift Cards Get Unspent?

The only person that benefits from your unused gift cards is the issuing company. When a gift card reaches its lifespan without being used, either partially or fully, the company gets a certain amount back to its account. For example; ABC company sells a $200 ABC gift card to a customer. The customer was only able to redeem $85, once the gift card expires, ABC makes a total of $315 from the $200 gift card purchase. This is called gift card breakage.

Because they have made an initial sale of $200, and all the customer spent was $85, the remaining balance of $115 would also be credited to their account. If the gift card was not used at all, they would make $400. This is because no item has been purchased, so they are selling their items twice, after buying or producing them once. Companies make millions of extra dollars from gift card breakage.

Instead of making rich corporations way richer, why not use your gift cards for something that can benefit you too?

What Can I Do With My Unspent Gift Cards?

1. Swap Them: Look for a colleague, friend, or relative who is into gift cards, and might most likely have the one you like. Then you can speak to the person about the possibility of exchanging your gift cards with them.

2. Regift Them: If you were given a gift card from a brand you do not necessarily like, another option is to re-gift this present for a loved one’s special occasion. Just make sure it’s not the person who gave you this digital asset initially.

3. Donate Them: Another thoughtful thing to do is to donate your gift cards to charity. Some people would appreciate them and it’s much better than letting it waste.

4. Sell them For Cash:

This is one of the easiest and most profitable options. Selling your gift cards for cash can guarantee about 70-85% cash back depending on the brand and amount you have. This helps reduce your loss if you bought them yourself, or gives you free cash and liberty to do whatever you choose to if you received it as a present.

Where is The Best Place To Sell Gift Cards For Cash?

The best place to convert gift card to naira is Cardtonic. This is a modern-day gift card exchange platform that offers the best gift cards with highest rates and allows you to sell every major gift card brand at any time of the day. One of the good things about this platform is the fact that the application is easy to use. It was designed in a way to favor amateurs and first-time traders so you would have no problem getting started and receiving your payouts from Cardtonic.

