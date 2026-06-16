The Kogi State Government has confirmed the killing of Kachala Batijo, a suspected bandit leader accused of masterminding the recent attack on Government Secondary School (GSS), Iluke, in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He said the suspected bandit leader was among several criminals eliminated during a coordinated security operation involving multiple security agencies.

Mr Fanwo said intelligence reports had earlier identified Mr Batijo as the leader of a group plotting attacks on schools across Kogi State, prompting authorities to take preventive measures, including the temporary closure of schools in vulnerable communities.

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“It’s a process that took a very long time. Initially, we got intelligence that he wanted to attack our schools in Kogi State. And while we were working on getting him, we shut down our schools for more than three weeks,” he said.

“It was painful, but they were unable to take our children away from the schools.”

The commissioner said security agencies also received intelligence that the group planned to target candidates writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at GSS Iluke.

According to him, the state government relocated students from schools in remote location to Iluke town while security operatives monitored the activities of the suspected attackers.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the Kogi State Government imposed several security measures in parts of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area following a series of attacks linked to armed groups operating in the area.

On 13 June, the government banned commercial motorcycle operations in several Bunu hinterland communities, restricted the sale of fuel in jerrycans, closed some markets and prohibited travel on state-owned roads after 7 p.m. as part of efforts to disrupt the logistics networks of criminal groups.

The restrictions followed an attack on Iluke community, where armed men reportedly invaded the area and attempted to attack the secondary school.

According to Mr Fanwo, about 100 armed men riding on approximately 40 motorcycles participated in the operation.

“On June 10, he struck. He went to Iluke with this very large number of people. About 40 motorcycles were used to carry about 100 terrorists to that place,” he said.

“They attacked a few places, including attempting to take away the students from the school, and it was foiled. They could not take a single student away from the school.”

He credited local vigilantes, the military, police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies for preventing the abduction of students.

The commissioner said the operation that followed led to the death of Mr Batijo and several members of his group.

“We were able to neutralise Batijo and a good number of terrorists who carried out that operation,” he said.

“As I speak, more than 15 to 20 bodies have been found of the terrorists.”

Mr Fanwo added that security operatives recently conducted an operation at the location where Mr Batijo was allegedly buried by surviving members of the group.

He said additional suspects were killed during the operation.

“We are very confident that he’s the one, but we will still subject that to science to confirm,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported a wave of insecurity in parts of Kogi State, particularly in Kabba/Bunu and Yagba West local government areas.

On 1 June, suspected gunmen attacked Ayegunle Bunu community, killing residents and abducting travellers along the Ayegunle-Bunu road.

The Nigerian Army later announced the rescue of 23 kidnapped victims following a military operation in the area.

The army also reported on 4 June that troops rescued a woman and her six-month-old child after gunmen abducted five members of a family in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area.

The state government has repeatedly maintained that recent security measures are aimed at sustaining military gains and preventing criminal groups from regrouping within forest communities across the state.