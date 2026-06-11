Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has commissioned 152-unit Mass Housing Scheme for Internally Displaced Persons, climate peace hubs, and solar mini grid in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Radda in his address during the commissioning ceremony, noted that the housing project is the fruit of partnership as Katsina State Government worked alongside the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the German Government through GIZ, and the Norwegian Government.

“What was then a vision is today a living reality. Recall vividly, we gathered in October 2024 to flag-off these projects. That is what hope, partnership, and resolute action can build together,” the governor said.

He added that the State Government provided land, perimeter walls, a worship centre, a school, drainage systems, access roads, and furniture. The commitment goes deeper. The government channelled ₦500 million as free grants to 500 Jibia indigenes through the Katsina State Enterprises Development Agency to revive small businesses and restore livelihoods.

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The governor maintained that the Jibia Local Government Area has not recorded a single deliberate attack or kidnapping over the past year. “Farmers have returned to their fields. Markets are reopening. Children are back in school. Prices of staple foods are easing,” he said.

“Across the State, productivity has risen and hope is rising where fear once reigned. He reiterated his determination that the insecurity plaguing the region will be consigned to history,” he further stated.

Governor Radda called on communities to guard the fragile peace. “Peace is not the work of government alone. It is built in every household, every market, every mosque and church, every classroom,” he said.

He also extended an olive branch to armed elements, stating “There is a better way. The doors of dialogue, repentance, and reintegration remain open. Lay down your arms. Come back to your families. Come back to your communities,” the governor urged them.

Ms Elsie G Attafuah, Resident Representative of UNDP Nigeria, commended the Katsina State Government’s leadership and commitment. He highlighted the State’s co-financing contributions as proof of local ownership.

“Today’s investments are not the end of the story. They are the foundation for what comes next,” Attafuah said. “They are helping to create the conditions for recovery, resilience and long-term development.”

He noted that development itself is one of the ways peace is built. The two are inseparable. Investment in housing, livelihoods, and opportunity becomes an anchor for stability.

Also speaking, German Ambassador, Anneth Gunther, appreciated Katsina State Government’s substantial matching fund towards the completion of the commissioned, he revealed that

The German Ambassador equally assured Katsina State Government of Germany’s continued commitment to strengthening collaboration with UNDP and the State Government in exploring opportunities to further expand stabilization, recovery, resilience, and prevention programming across Katsina State and the Northwest region, building on the successes recorded under the Prevention Facility and other state-led peace and development initiatives.

Earlier in his welcome address, Abdulhameed Ahmed Mani, Commissioner for Rural and Social Development, detailed the project’s scope. Construction began in October 2024 and completed around mid-2025. Each of the 152 houses consists of two bedrooms, toilet, bathroom, and a large courtyard for small orchards and animal rearing—reflecting local practice.

“The estate includes four main water fetching points, access roads, street lights, and worship centres. Infrastructure supports daily life. It supports dignity, Mr Mani, a professor said.

He said the beneficiary selection was rigorous and transparent, adding that a committee comprising traditional rulers, elders, civil society representatives, youth, and government officials screened applicants from all eleven wards in the Local Government. No bias. No favoritism. Just fairness.

“Beyond housing, the government pursued complementary initiatives. Two thousand beneficiaries received livelihood support in agriculture and small business grants. The Jibia cattle market was upgraded. A new veterinary clinic was constructed. Border security personnel received training on cross-border trade relations. Local Government staff were trained in counseling support services for banditry victims,” the Commissioner notes.

He disclosed that a special committee has been formed to oversee the estate after commissioning. Their mandate: ensure proper maintenance and peaceful coexistence among residents.

In the same vein, the National Security Adviser, represented by the Director Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Abimbola Wonosiko, said the project demonstrate the power of partnership in advancing peace, security and sustainable development.

Abimbola stressed that the Cente firmly believe sustainable peace cannot be achieved through security measures alone, but also investments that strengthen livelihoods, social cohesion, resilience and opportunities for vulnerable populations.

Expressing gratitude for legacy project, Hon. Sirajo Ado Jibia, Chairman Jibia Local Government, saluted Governor Radda-led government and UNDP for selecting the government as the beneficiary of these housing units and other developmental projects.

Others who attended the Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal, Speaker Nasir Yahaya Daura, Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, government officials, development partners from within and outside Nigeria, and other security stakeholders.