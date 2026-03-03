Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has nominated Muhammad Sani Ali Ahmad and Mannir Ayuba Sullubawa as commissioners, subject to confirmation by the Katsina State House of Assembly.

Suleiman Mohammed Namadi has been appointed as the Managing Director (MD) of the Katsina State Erosion and Watershed Management Agency. He replaces Mr Hassan Tukur Tinglin who died in a motor accident on Thursday last week.

Governor Radda also approved the appointment of the following as Senior Special Assistants (SSAs): Mrs Jamila Salman, Mr Ibrahim Danjuma and Mr Muddasir Mati

The appointees as Special Assistants to the Governor are: Mr Musa Dankawu, and Mr Abdulfatah Kafur

Governor Radda charged all appointees to immediately align with his administration’s Building Your Future agenda and work towards delivering on his promises to the people of Katsina State.

The governor congratulated the new appointees and expressed confidence in their ability to drive progress across their respective portfolios.

“I expect you to hit the ground running. This appointment is a call to service. Work with focus, deliver results and make the people of Katsina proud,” he added.

Mr Radda urged the appointees to bring their experience, integrity, and passion to their new roles as the state moves forward on its development trajectory.