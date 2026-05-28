President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on his 66th birthday, commending his administration’s people-centred approach to governance and remarkable developmental strides across the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday, President Tinubu described Governor Abiodun, who also serves as Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, as a committed leader whose policies and programmes have significantly elevated the standard of governance in Ogun State.

The President noted that Governor Abiodun’s birthday coincides with his seventh year in office, a period he said has witnessed notable progress through the implementation of the administration’s “Building Our Future Together” agenda.

According to the President, the agenda, anchored on five development pillars — infrastructure, social well-being and welfare, education, youth empowerment and job creation, as well as agriculture — has positively impacted the lives of the people of the state.

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Mr Tinubu specifically praised the governor for transforming Ogun State’s infrastructure landscape, including the construction of a modern airport and the establishment of an airline, as well as the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric vehicles for transportation.

He also acknowledged the administration’s efforts in expanding healthcare delivery, improving access to quality education, and creating an enabling environment for investors and businesses to thrive.

The President further lauded Governor Abiodun’s role in advancing Ogun State’s industrial revolution and enhancing the Ease of Doing Business in the state, noting that such achievements align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

“As the Governor celebrates this special occasion, I join his family, friends, and the good people of Ogun State to wish him good health and renewed strength as he continues to serve his state and the nation,” the President stated.