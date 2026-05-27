The Ogun State Government has concluded plans to strengthen security around schools across the state as part of measures aimed at protecting students and educational institutions from emerging security threats.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this on Wednesday at his Iperu residence while hosting the League of Imams and Alfas in celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

The governor said the initiative became necessary in response to recent security developments in neighbouring states, stressing that the administration was determined to proactively safeguard schools and secure the future of children in Ogun State.

According to him, the government would deploy a combination of formal security agencies and local security outfits, including the So-Safe Corps, Amotekun Corps, hunters and vigilante groups, to provide adequate protection for schools across the state.

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“We have decided to engage the services of our security agencies, including the So-Safe Corps, Amotekun Corps, hunters and other vigilante groups, to provide security in our schools. We need to do this to protect the lives of our future generation,” he said.

Governor Abiodun added that the security architecture would involve collaboration among traditional rulers, religious leaders and law enforcement agencies to ensure effective coordination and surveillance around schools.

“We will mobilise the Amotekun Corps, the So-Safe Corps and all vigilante groups for the protection of schools across the length and breadth of the state. We will also provide stipends to encourage and support this initiative, and implementation will commence immediately,” he stated.

He explained that the initiative was designed to prevent a recurrence of incidents experienced in some neighbouring states, noting that the safety of schoolchildren remained a top priority for his administration.

The governor acknowledged the role of prayers in sustaining peace and stability but emphasised the need for practical measures to guarantee the security of students and educational institutions.

“We must ensure that we put this kind of structure in place to guarantee the protection of our future generation currently being nurtured in various schools,” he added.

Governor Abiodun also announced the inauguration of a “Direct Impact Committee” tasked with touring communities across the state to identify and address pressing needs of residents.

He explained that the committee would facilitate the provision of transformers, boreholes, solar streetlights and other essential amenities based on the peculiar needs of various communities.

The governor further revealed that the initiative would provide monthly financial support to 10 persons in each of the 5,043 polling units spread across the 236 wards in the state to cushion economic challenges at the grassroots.

He assured traditional rulers and religious leaders of active participation in the selection process for beneficiaries, describing them as critical stakeholders closest to the people at the grassroots.

Governor Abiodun commended religious leaders for their prayers, support and commitment to peaceful coexistence, which he said had continued to enhance socio-economic development and stability in the state.

“You have contributed immensely to the peace we currently enjoy in our state. Development cannot thrive in a chaotic environment. Please do not stop praying for us. We also need your continued support for our law enforcement agencies so that we can sustain the peace and progress we are witnessing today,” the governor said.