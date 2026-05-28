Nigerian Afro-house singer, Niniola Apata, has continued to mourn her late husband and longtime business partner, Michael Ndika, days after announcing his death on social media.

The Grammy-nominated artiste had earlier revealed on 20 May 20 her husband died after 13 years of marriage, a relationship she had kept away from the public eye throughout its duration.

Mr Ndika reportedly died on 19 May at the age of 44. However, the cause of death has not been disclosed, as the family has continued to keep details surrounding his passing private.

In fresh emotional posts shared on Instagram on Thursday, Niniola reflected on the pain of losing her husband, describing him as her closest companion and support system.

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“I find myself waiting, expecting Michael to walk through the door,” the 39-year-old wrote.

The singer went on to describe Mr Ndika as her “best friend”, “confidant”, “pillar”, “joy giver” and “provider”.

“My best friend, my confidant, my pillar, my Gossip Partner, my laughter, my joy giver, my Provider, my business partner, my husband, my brother. He was the air I breathe.

“I can’t survive this… I looked forward to him coming home every time he went out. Even in the house, we were always together. He never wanted me to be away from me. Always wanted me to be by his side.

“I’m naturally a loner, and Michael was all that I needed because he was one in a million. He touched my life in different capacities, and God took him from me,” she wrote.

Her tribute has continued to attract reactions from fans, celebrities and colleagues within the entertainment industry, with many expressing sympathy and support for the grieving singer.

‘God took him’

Niniola first announced Ndika’s death in a series of Instagram Story posts shared in the early hours of 20 May.

In one of the posts, she wrote, “God took him.”

Another read, “My husband died.”

In a third post, she added, “God took him. 13 years.”

The announcement came as a surprise to many fans, as the singer had kept her marriage completely private and never publicly identified Ndika as her husband during their relationship.

As recently as October 2025, Niniola had denied being married while speaking during an interview on Yanga FM Lagos.

“I don’t care what anyone says about my personal life. I’m not a 12-year-old. I’m not married,” she had said at the time.

Michael Ndika

Before his death, Mr Ndika served as the Chief Executive Officer of NaijaReview, a multimedia and digital entertainment platform focused on Afro-house, Afrobeats and contemporary African music. He was also reportedly involved in managing and supporting Niniola’s music career behind the scenes.

A graduate of Computer Science from Lagos State University and Yaba College of Technology, he maintained a relatively private lifestyle despite his role in the entertainment industry.

In an obituary notice, his family described him as a devoted husband, son, brother, uncle and friend.

“The Ndika family sorrowfully announces the passing of Michael Chiedu Ndika, who the Lord called to be with Him on Tuesday, the 19th of May 2026. Details of the celebration of his life and funeral services will be communicated by the family shortly,” the statement read.

Niniola rose to prominence after emerging as one of the standout contestants on Project Fame West Africa in 2013. She later gained international recognition with her 2017 hit single, Maradona, which received praise from global stars including Drake, Beyoncé, Timbaland and DJ Snake.

The songstress also earned a Grammy nomination for her songwriting contribution to Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift project.

The singer is the elder sister of Nigerian artiste Teni, and the family is currently mourning the painful loss.

No funeral arrangements have been made public as of the time of filing this report.