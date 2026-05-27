The Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, has won the APC ticket the 2026 local government council election in the state.

The APC primaries for the Enugu local elections were conducted on Tuesday, 26 May.

“I am humbled and deeply honoured by the overwhelming support and confidence reposed in me by the great family of the APC in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area,” Mr Ukwueze said shortly after his emergence as the party’s candidate.

“This is not merely a political milestone; it is a reaffirmation of our collective belief in purposeful leadership and the boundless possibilities that emerge when governance is driven by vision and sincerity of purpose.”

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Mr Ukwueze thanked APC leaders, stakeholders, ward executives, youths, women and the entire APC faithful across the 16 electoral wards of Igbo-Eze South for “this resounding show of solidarity and trust”.

“I owe profound gratitude to His Excellency, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, whose visionary leadership, commitment to good governance, and confidence in our capacity to deliver at the grassroots continue to inspire a new culture of service and accountability in Igbo-Eze South LGA and across Enugu State.

“His support and the trust reposed in us remain a source of motivation as we continue to align with the broader developmental aspirations of his administration.

“I do not take this mandate for granted. I accept it with a renewed sense of responsibility and an even stronger commitment to advancing the Progress Agenda through accelerated grassroots development, responsive governance and impactful service delivery in every community across Igbo-Eze South.

“As we move forward together, I remain committed to sustaining the gains already recorded while opening new frontiers of growth and opportunity for our people.

“I once again express my heartfelt gratitude to the APC family and the good people of Igbo-Eze South for this honour and confidence,” the chairman said.