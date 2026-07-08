Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the South West Development Commission (SWDC), Charles Akindiji Akinola, as an accomplished public servant, development strategist, and visionary leader whose contributions to national development have earned him widespread respect.

Governor Abiodun gave the commendation in a congratulatory message marking Dr Akinola’s 70th birthday, describing the occasion as a celebration of a life dedicated to selfless service, visionary leadership, and institutional development.

The governor noted that Dr Akinola’s distinguished career, spanning over three decades across government, international development, and the private sector, has been defined by excellence, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to improving lives.

He observed that the pioneering leadership being provided by Dr Akinola at the South West Development Commission has laid a solid foundation for regional integration, economic transformation, and sustainable development across the South-West.

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Governor Abiodun said Dr Akinola’s impressive record of public service, including his service as Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Chairman of the Technical Committee of the South-West Governors’ Forum on the SWDC Bill, Director-General of the Office of Economic Development and Partnerships, Chairman of the State Planning Commission, founder of Enterprise for Development International (EfDI), National Coordinator of the Sustainable Tree Crops Programme (STCP), Nigeria Country Director of TechnoServe Inc., and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Marine and Blue Economy, reflects his passion for nation-building and transformational leadership.

According to the governor, Dr Akinola has consistently deployed his vast experience and global exposure to advance public sector reforms, strengthen institutions, and promote inclusive economic growth, making him one of Nigeria’s foremost development experts.

“I heartily felicitate the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the South West Development Commission, Dr Charles Akindiji Akinola, on the occasion of his 70th birthday. This remarkable milestone calls for gratitude to Almighty God for a life of impact and outstanding service.

“Dr Akinola has distinguished himself as an exceptional administrator and public policy strategist whose contributions have positively shaped governance, economic development, and institutional reforms both within and outside Nigeria.

“I am particularly delighted by the vision and purpose he has brought to the South West Development Commission as its pioneer Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, the Commission is well positioned to drive regional integration, unlock economic opportunities, and accelerate sustainable development across the South-West.

“It is equally gratifying that he continues to bring to this assignment the wealth of experience garnered from his numerous national and international engagements, including his service as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Marine and Blue Economy and his invaluable contributions to development initiatives across the Niger Delta region.

“On behalf of my family, the Government, and the good people of Ogun State, I congratulate Dr Charles Akindiji Akinola on attaining the age of 70. I pray that Almighty God grants him many more years of sound health, wisdom, and continued service to our nation and humanity,” Mr Abiodun stated.