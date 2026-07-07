The Jigawa State Executive Council has approved an upward review of the minimum pension for retirees under the State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme.

The state’s commissioner for Information, Youth and Sport, Sagir Musa Ahmed, in a statement, said the move aims to bolster social protection and improve the welfare of retired public servants.

He said the council has approved increase of monthly minimum pension from Twelve Thousand Naira (₦12,000.00) to Twenty Thousand Naira (₦20,000.00), adding that the new pension rate took effect on 1 July, 2026.

To ensure the seamless implementation of the new policy, the Council approved the release of ₦2,068,608,000.00 (Two Billion, Sixty-Eight Million, Six Hundred and Eight Thousand Naira) to cover the additional annual expenditure required for both the State and Local Government tiers of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“The approval is part of the Government’s sustained commitment to improving the welfare and living conditions of retired public servants in the State,” the statement read, emphasising that the gesture is in recognition of the retirees’ invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the State during their years of active service.

The Council further noted that the decision aligns directly with the vision of the State Governor, Umar Namadi, to promote the well-being of pensioners, ensure robust social protection for retirees, and uphold the administration’s commitment to responsible, people-centred governance.

With this implementation already underway, thousands of retirees across Jigawa State are expected to begin benefiting from the adjusted rates immediately.